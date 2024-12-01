‘The Muppet Christmas Carol’ Gets All-New 4DX Makeover!

The Muppet Christmas Carol really is the gift that keeps on giving. Not only has the beloved 1992 classic returned to theaters and venues in front of a live orchestra throughout the UK from today, December 1, and not only is the Prince Charles Cinema in London’s West End playing the film every day this month, but now, the film has been given the 4DX treatment!

Let’s get the bad news out of the way first–as far as we know, this new version of The Muppet Christmas Carol is only playing at the Bullock Texas State History Museum, but the good news is that it’s unlikely to be the only venue in the world that’s playing it, so keep your eyes peeled on local movie theaters and other venues known to host classic films.

Starting from today, the special effects screening of The Muppet Christmas Carol at the Bullock State Texas History Museum will delight fans in a whole new way, offering what the official website for the venue describes as a “multisensory screening, including snow!” Tickets are $8 for members and $12 for general admission. Click here to find out more.

Fortunately, there are plenty of other ways to enjoy the classic retelling of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” You can watch both the original theatrical cut and the version with the restored song “When the Love Is Gone” on Disney+, and there’s also the wonderful storybook version, “The Muppet Christmas Carol: The Illustrated Holiday Classic.”

The Muppet Christmas Carol is now streaming on Disney+.

“Tis the season for love, laughter and one of the most cherished stories of all time,” the Disney+ synopsis reads.

“Join Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy and all the hilarious Muppets in this merry, magical version of Charles Dickens’ classic tale. Michael Caine gives a performance that’s anything but ‘bah, humbug!’ as greedy, penny-pinching Ebenezer Scrooge. One fateful Christmas Eve, Scrooge is visited by the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future. Together with kind, humble Bob Cratchit (Kermit the Frog) and his family, these Spirits open Scrooge’s eyes–and his heart–to the true meaning of Christmas.”

The film stars Kermit the Frog/Bob Cratchit (Steve Whitmire), Miss Piggy/Emily Cratchit (Frank Oz), The Great Gonzo/Charles Dickens/Narrator (Dave Goelz), Fozzie Bear/Fozziewig (Frank Oz), and Ebenezer Scrooge (Michael Caine).

Are you a fan of The Muppet Christmas Carol? Let us know in the comments down below!