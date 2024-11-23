‘The Muppet Christmas Carol’ Version Without Any Songs Explained

The Muppet Christmas Carol might just be the most beloved Christmas movie of all time. You’d be hard-pressed to find anyone who doesn’t cherish this film as much as the season itself. Starring Michael Caine as Ebenezer Scrooge and Kermit the Frog as Bob Cratchit, the 1992 film is based on the classic 1843 novella “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens.

For decades, fans have revisited the iconic musical countless times. Now, it’s available to enjoy beyond the original theatrical cut. Not only is there a version with the restored song “When the Love Is Gone” on Disney+, the film is also playing in front of a live orchestra. But did you know that there’s a version that doesn’t feature any songs? Nope, not a single one.

Published in 2020, “The Muppet Christmas Carol: The Illustrated Holiday Classic,” written by Brooke Vitale with artwork from Luke Flowers, is a storybook reimagining of the Holiday classic. But the storybook doesn’t feature any songs from the film whatsoever–they don’t even appear in written form like you might find in other similar children’s picture books.

Still, there’s nothing stopping you from belting out the likes of “One More Sleep ‘Til Christmas” to “Marley and Marley” yourself!

Per Studio Press Books, here’s the synopsis:

“Christmas? Bah! Humbug!” Christmas is a season of peace, joy and love. But not for Ebeneezer Scrooge. Scrooge hates Christmas. But everything changes one snowy Christmas Eve when he receives a ghostly visit. Over the course of one magical night, Scrooge will come face-to-face with his past, present and future as three spirits — and a whole lot of Muppets — arrive to show him the error of his way. Narrated by the Great Gonzo as Charles Dickens — with a little help from Rizzo the Rat — this storybook stars Kermit the Frog as Bob Cratchit, Miss Piggy as Mrs Cratchit and the entire Muppets cast as they help Scrooge change his fate, open his heart and discover the true meaning of Christmas.

The Muppet Christmas Carol is now streaming on Disney+.

The Muppet Christmas Carol stars Kermit the Frog/Bob Cratchit (Steve Whitmire), Miss Piggy/Emily Cratchit (Frank Oz), The Great Gonzo/Charles Dickens/Narrator (Dave Goelz), Fozzie Bear/Fozziewig (Frank Oz), and Ebenezer Scrooge (Michael Caine).

