How To Enjoy All 4 Versions of ‘The Muppet Christmas Carol’ This Winter!

We’re all familiar with the beloved 1992 film The Muppet Christmas Carol. Adapted from the classic 1843 novella “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens, the film blends the timeless tale with The Muppets franchise, creating a heart-warming festive concoction like no other.

But did you know that there are other versions of the film? Every iteration follows the same story while offering a truly unique experience. And here’s how you can enjoy all four versions of The Muppet Christmas Carol (you’re sure to have a thankful heart by the end of it!).

The Muppet Christmas Original Theatrical Release

Naturally, every fan is likely to gravitate toward the original theatrical release of The Muppet Christmas Carol. This magical retelling might lack the gravitas of Dicken’s book, but in return, audiences are swept away with more magic than they could’ve possibly imagined.

Whether it’s Michael Caine’s performance as Ebenezer Scrooge, the many Muppets that populate the film, or the infectious songs such as “One More Sleep ‘Til Christmas” to “Marley and Marley”, The Muppet Christmas Carol will leave you with a very thankful heart.

The film is now streaming on Disney+.

Extended Cut Featuring “Where the Love Is Gone”

Lifelong fans of The Muppet Christmas Carol will know all too well that the song “When the Love Is Gone”–the musical number about unrequited love performed by Ebenezer Scrooge’s former love Belle (Meredith Braun)– was absent from the film for 29 years.

Appearing only on a 1993 VHS copy of the film, the song swiftly became lost in the sands of time–at least until late 2022 when Disney restored it on Disney+. With the once-missing song now part of the soundtrack again, the film feels far more complete than before.

There’s no “extended cut” of the film–you’ll need to visit the original cut’s bonus features.

The Muppet Christmas Carol Live in Concert

The Muppet Christmas Carol fans, rejoice! The beloved classic is returning to theaters and venues in front of a live orchestra throughout the UK this winter. And this version is the aforementioned “extended cut” as it features the once-missing song “When Love Is Gone.”

Other than the restored song, there’s nothing else that’s different about the film itself, however, the score, originally composed by Miles Goodman (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Little Shop of Horrors), is, of course, now brought to life by an equally talented live orchestra.

Visit the official website for the live performance for more information.

“The Muppet Christmas Carol” Story Book

Published in 2022, the illustrated children’s book, “The Muppet Christmas Carol: The Illustrated Holiday Classic”, by author Brooke Vitale and with artwork from illustrator Luke Flowers, offered fans to enjoy the film in an entirely different medium that’s no less magical.

This beautifully illustrated book also allows parents to invite their children into the cozy Dickensian world before seeing the film–in case they find the three ghosts perhaps a little too frightening–while taking over from Gonzo the Great’s Charles Dickens as narrator!

You can purchase the book from several major online retailers.

The Disney+ synopsis reads: “Tis the season for love, laughter and one of the most cherished stories of all time. Join Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy and all the hilarious Muppets in this merry, magical version of Charles Dickens’ classic tale. Michael Caine gives a performance that’s anything but “bah, humbug!” as greedy, penny-pinching Ebenezer Scrooge. One fateful Christmas Eve, Scrooge is visited by the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future. Together with kind, humble Bob Cratchit (Kermit the Frog) and his family, these Spirits open Scrooge’s eyes–and his heart–to the true meaning of Christmas.”

The Muppet Christmas Carol stars Kermit the Frog/Bob Cratchit (Steve Whitmire), Miss Piggy/Emily Cratchit (Frank Oz), The Great Gonzo/Charles Dickens/Narrator (Dave Goelz), Fozzie Bear/Fozziewig (Frank Oz), and Ebenezer Scrooge (Michael Caine).

Which version of The Muppet Christmas Carol will you be enjoying this winter? Let us know in the comments down below!