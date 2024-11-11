More ‘Muppet Christmas Carol’ Coming This Festive Season

Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” is a masterpiece in storytelling. Written and published in 1843, the festive fable about giving during times of need has earned its place as a timeless classic.

Though many younger readers are unlikely to open the oftentimes-frightening book in front of a crackling fire this winter (wailing ghosts, themes of hardship and death), adaptations like The Muppet Christmas Carol have made the tale more accessible.

Though there are several adaptations of Dicken’s novella in film (countless across other forms of media), The Muppet Christmas Carol is the most celebrated iteration due to its universal appeal and the fact that it overlaps with a beloved franchise that has captivated audiences for several decades.

The 3D-animated starring Jim Carrey as Scrooge might be among the most faithful adaptations, but the Muppets-led feature remains the most iconic.

Known, of course, for its several classic sing-along additions, from “One More Sleep ‘Til Christmas” to “Thankful Heart”, unsurprisingly, the film has previously enjoyed performances in front of a live orchestra throughout the UK.

But if you weren’t fortunate enough to have seen The Muppet Christmas Carol in Concert Live, don’t worry, because this winter will see the film return to the big screen with that extra sprinkling of festive cheer.

The score for the 1992 film was composed by Miles Goodman (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Little Shop of Horrors) with songs by Oscar, Emmy, and Grammy-winning songwriter Paul Williams (Rainbow Connection, Evergreen).

The score for The Muppet Christmas Carol in Concert Live is performed by an equally talented orchestra. This version of the film also features the restored song “When Love Is Song,” which was cut from the original 1992 American theatrical release.

“Tis the season for love, laughter and one of the most cherished stories of all time. Join Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy and all the hilarious Muppets in this merry, magical version of Charles Dickens’ classic tale,” the official Disney+ synopsis reads, adding that “Michael Caine gives a performance that’s anything but ‘bah, humbug’ as greedy, penny-pinching Ebenezer Scrooge.”

Those familiar with Dicken’s novella will know that “One fateful Christmas Eve, Scrooge is visited by the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future.” However, with a Muppets twist thrown in for good measure, “Together with kind, humble Bob Cratchit (Kermit the Frog) and his family, the Spirits open Scrooge’s eyes — and his heart — to the true meaning of Christmas.”

The Muppet Christmas Carol stars Kermit the Frog/Bob Cratchit (Steve Whitmire), Miss Piggy/Emily Cratchit (Frank Oz), The Great Gonzo/Charles Dickens/Narrator (Dave Goelz), Fozzie Bear/Fozziewig (Frank Oz), and Ebenezer Scrooge (Michael Caine).

Tickets for The Muppet Christmas Carol in Concert Live are on sale now. Performances begin from December 1. Click here for a list of UK tour dates, cities, and venues. For information about tickets, visit the official website.

Will you be watching The Muppet Christmas Carol in Concert? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!