‘The Muppet Christmas Carol’ Arrives on the West End This December

One of the most heart-warming Christmas classics continues to surprise fans 32 years after its theatrical release.

The Muppet Christmas Carol might not be the most faithful adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic 1843 novella (it’s a sing-along film starring the Muppets…), but there’s no denying that it’s one of the most beloved versions of all time.

Sprinkled with “Dickensian charm”, the 1992 classic has warmed hearts for generations, and even 32 years on, it continues to captivate audiences old and new, bringing festive cheer perhaps like no other holiday movie.

Simply put, The Muppet Christmas Carol is the gift that keeps on giving. And this winter will certainly be no exception. Not only is the film playing in front of a live orchestra in various locations throughout the UK again, but it’s also being shown every day throughout December (1–24) at the Prince Charles Cinema in Leicester Place in London’s West End.

Fans will also be thrilled to know that the performance will feature the restored song “When the Love is Gone.”

“As always you can expect SING ALONG performances of this new version of The Muppet Christmas Carol this Christmas — and now we don’t need to pretend that we weren’t going to just play the lost scene regardless!” the description for the showings reads.

“Performances will feature a Hosted Pre-Show with our very own Father Christmas, where you will be prepped on what to do throughout the film. Costumes aren’t mandatory, but ‘Tis the season, and we love seeing you dressed up in your favourite Christmas Jumpers! All this, and a few more surprises up our sleeves, makes this one of the must-see events this Christmas!”

“If you’re wanting to Sing Along with The Muppet Christmas Carol, simply book for the performances marked SING ALONG [it’s next to the start time]. All other screenings will be regular performances, and nothing will be written next to the start time.”

(For those who live in the US who might not know, “jumpers” means “sweaters”)!

If you can’t make it to the Prince Charles Cinema in time, you might be able to catch one of the live orchestra performances that are running from December 1–14.

“Tis the season for love, laughter and one of the most cherished stories of all time. Join Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy and all the hilarious Muppets in this merry, magical version of Charles Dickens’ classic tale,” the official Disney+ synopsis reads, adding that “Michael Caine gives a performance that’s anything but ‘bah, humbug’ as greedy, penny-pinching Ebenezer Scrooge.

“Those familiar with Dicken’s novella will know that “One fateful Christmas Eve, Scrooge is visited by the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future.” However, with a Muppets twist thrown in for good measure, “Together with kind, humble Bob Cratchit (Kermit the Frog) and his family, the Spirits open Scrooge’s eyes — and his heart — to the true meaning of Christmas.”

The Muppet Christmas Carol stars Kermit the Frog/Bob Cratchit (Steve Whitmire), Miss Piggy/Emily Cratchit (Frank Oz), The Great Gonzo/Charles Dickens/Narrator (Dave Goelz), Fozzie Bear/Fozziewig (Frank Oz), and Ebenezer Scrooge (Michael Caine).

Will you be watching The Muppet Christmas Carol every day this December? Let us know in the comments down below!