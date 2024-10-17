He Returns: Disney’s ‘Captain Jack Sparrow & the Siren Queen’ Set for Late 2025

Earlier this week, The Walt Disney Company released updates on its big new adventure and nestled amongst it all was Captain Jack & the Siren Queen, a project featuring the famed and beloved Captain Jack Sparrow from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, at least in the film sense, has been a Disney staple for over 20 years. Ever since Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl debuted in 2003, the sea-faring epic series has become a firm fan-favorite, not least because of the central character of Captain Jack Sparrow.

Over the last few years, the future of the franchise has been called into question due to the high-profile legal cases of Johnny Depp, the man behind the swagger and charm of Captain Jack. And while Depp still has an extremely loyal fanbase, Disney has not yet officially moved forward with a sixth Pirates of the Caribbean movie.

That doesn’t mean the Pirates of the Caribbean characters are not still part of the pop culture canon. Jack Sparrow has been featured in video games, such as Epic Games’ “Fortnite” and the PotC-adjacent “Sea of Thieves”, as well as across the offerings from Disney Experiences.

From World of Color to meet and greet experiences within the theme parks, Jack Sparrow is very much still featured by the House of Mouse. Next up: Captain Jack Sparrow & the Siren Queen.

Captain Jack Sparrow & the Siren Queen is a new show coming to the Disney Adventure cruise ship, a ship that will join the ever-growing Disney Cruise Line fleet following the maiden voyages of both the Disney Treasure and the Disney Destiny. The Disney Adventure has a scheduled maiden voyage on December 15, 2025, in Singapore.

Featuring the new Marvel Landing on the upper deck–a location that includes three new Disney attractions, including the 820-foot-long record-breaking Ironcycle Test Run roller coaster–and the Disney Imagination Garden Stage, the Disney Adventure’s exciting offerings were revealed by the company earlier this week.

“Today we unveil the spectacular new Disney Adventure to the world,” Sarah Fox (Vice President and Regional General Manager, Southeast Asia, Disney Cruise Line) said via a Disney press release.

“Sailing on primarily three- and four-night voyages designed with only dedicated days at sea, the ship will include something for everyone. From fun and interactive spaces for kids to relaxing venues for adults to unwind to entertaining and engaging places for families to enjoy together, guests will find endless adventures from bow to stern.”

Following the press release, Disney Parks Blog revealed six of the must-do experiences on the Disney Adventure, including a Pirates of the Caribbean-themed show and the return of Captain Jack Sparrow. While details on this next chapter of the Pirates franchise are slim, Disney said Captain Jack Sparrow & the Siren Queen is “a hilarious adventure helmed by everyone’s favorite roguish pirate.”

It’s an interesting choice of verbiage to lean into Captain Jack Sparrow’s popularity, considering the character wouldn’t be as revered without Johnny Depp’s portrayal.

The House of Mouse seemingly cut ties with the actor following the 2020 libel trial at the London High Court, where Judge Andrew Nicol found many claims of domestic abuse towards his ex-wife Amber Heard to be “substantially true.” Warner Bros. also severed its relationship with Depp, asking him to resign from his role as Gellert Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts spinoff series.

Related: Two Women Confined on Pirates of the Caribbean After Eerie Attraction Tragedy

Bookings for the Disney Adventure are set to open in November 2024. The ship started its life as the Global Dream before Disney purchased it in 2022 and renamed it the Adventure.

News about the future of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise has been simmering for quite some time now, with both Disney and producer Jerry Bruckheimer weighing in on its development. Sources close to Depp also claim that, while the actor famously said he would not return to Disney for $300 million, he was now open to stepping back into the boots.

Related: Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow Gone? Disney Moving Forward With Female-Led ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’

Disney’s updates may have been relatively stagnant, but that hasn’t stopped fans from creating their own versions of a sixth Pirates of the Caribbean movie. From takes featuring Jenna Ortega (Wednesday) as Jack Sparrow’s daughter to one even casting Amber Heard alongside her former husband, there is definitely still a demand for Captain Jack’s new era.

In May 2024, Bruckheimer confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that two movies were in development: one, a spinoff of sorts starring Margot Robbie (Barbie), and another—a reboot that would essentially be Pirates of the Caribbean 6. The producer stated that it would not feature familiar characters but hoped to see Depp make an appearance.

“It’s a reboot, but if it was up to me, he would be in it.”

How do you feel about this new Captain Jack Sparrow show? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!