Jenna Ortega Is Jack Sparrow’s Daughter in Viral ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Beyond the Horizon’ Trailer

Film and television star Jenna Ortega plays Captain Jack Sparrow’s daughter in the viral Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Beyond the Horizon trailer. What’s going on?

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is coming, at least according to producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who said last year that the screenplay was still being developed. At this point, it’s murky waters on whether Johnny Depp will return as Captain Jack Sparrow. Disney is non-commital, and Depp himself shunned the idea at first, telling the courtroom in 2022’s defamation trial that he wouldn’t return to the franchise for $301 million and a million alpacas. But last year, sources close to the Hollywood movie star said that he is now open to a comeback.

Whether his return will eventually come to fruition is anyone’s guess, but a viral fan-made trailer by KH Studios on YouTube captures Depp as Jack Sparrow as he navigates the high seas with his daughter, played by Scream Queen and Wednesday star Jenna Ortega.

Titled Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Beyond the Horizon, the trailer has amassed over 2 million views since it was posted four days ago (at the time of publication). The video also sees the return of Davy Jones (Bill Nighy), Elizabeth Swann (Keira Knightley), and Will Turner (Orlando Bloom), and finds Depp on a quest with his daughter. In the fan-made trailer, Ortega’s character asks her father about an island and what treasures are buried there. Elizabeth and Will are also dragged into the adventure, with the latter stating that the peaceful days are over.

It’s easy to see why this Beyond the Horizon trailer using deep fake technology has garnered so many views–and so many comments. Over 700, in fact. Many comments applauded the idea of using an up-and-coming Hollywood star like Jenna Ortega as the daughter of Depp’s already beloved Captain Jack Sparrow. Some even called for Disney to save their box office and run with the idea for real. You can watch the trailer here:

Depp has been with the series since its inception over two decades ago. First appearing in Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003), the Hollywood star took the franchise into the billions with his charismatic, charming, yet rogueish Jack Sparrow–a character that is one of the most beloved and recognizable in modern cinema (even if Disney did almost stop it from happening).

As for Ortega, the actress received critical acclaim for her Emmy-nominated role as Wednesday Addams in Tim Burton’s Wednesday on Netflix. She was also part of the successful Scream reboot series but dropped out of the forthcoming Scream 7 (TBD) due to scheduling issues caused by last year’s SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Her recent film, Miller’s Girl (2024), has created discourse regarding its plot: a young student (Ortega) ends up in a complicated relationship with her older writing tutor (Martin Freeman). And while the movie has been panned by critics and bombed at the box office, Ortega’s star keeps on rising, as does her fanbase. The dual appearance of Depp and Ortega in a Pirates of the Caribbean project would likely be a big box office draw.

This is not even the first pursuit by fans of a Pirates of the Caribbean 6 project. At the end of last year, a post did the rounds on Facebook featuring the poster for a film called Pirates of the Caribbean: Demons of the Corsair. Unlike the trailer, this did stun social media users into thinking it was the real deal.

Of course, for now, fans of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise will have to wait with bated breath over news of just what direction Disney and Jerry Bruckheimer will take the sixth movie. At one point, Academy Award-nominated actress and Barbie superstar Margot Robbie was lined up for a spinoff movie, but, according to Robbie, that project is now dead. A point Bruckheimer seemingly contested when he said it was just put aside for now while work resumed on the sixth installment in the main series.

Currently, Depp is working on his directorial feature film, Modi, starring Al Pacino, with his recent acting work, Jeanne du Barry (2023), heading to movie theaters in April 2024. The release of the latter comes two years after the defamation trial in the United States and four years after the libel lawsuit in the United Kingdom. Both involved domestic abuse allegations between Depp and his former wife, Amber Heard.

What do you think of this Pirates of the Caribbean trailer starring Johnny Depp and Jenna Ortega? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!