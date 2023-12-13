Jenna Ortega’s Unreleased ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Is Already a Number One Show

Tim Burton’s Wednesday Season 2, starring Jenna Ortega as the titular Wednesday Addams, is already a number-one show despite not yet being released.

Information gathered by NoDeposit.Guide and sent to Inside the Magic via Journo Research shows that the upcoming Wednesday Season 2 is the most in-demand original series in the United Kingdom. With a yet-t0-be revealed release date, Wednesday Season 2 is the most anticipated TV show with 96,921 monthly searches, over double the amount of Squid Game in second place, with 46,327.

Rounding out the top ten for Google searches was Cobra Kai Season 6 with 40,179, Reacher Season 2 with 39,279, House of the Dragon Season 2 with 28,183, The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 with 27,344, Severance Season 2 with 27,077, Ted Lasso Season 4 with 26,990, Tulsa King Season 2 with 25,860, and Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 with 24,585.

Per the communication received from Journo Research, the method was to search the term “season” and then filter to only include unreleased TV shows. An interesting absence here is Stranger Things Season 5, which reportedly returns to filming in the new year. Ian Harper, a spokesperson from the research-gathering company NoDeposit.Guide said this about the results:

“It’s incredible how popular some of the entries on this list are, even without a confirmed release date, and some without even a confirmed next instalment. The use of social media is also a great way to build hype for new seasons and has undoubtedly contributed to the demand visible here in Google searches. It will be interesting to see how these averages change in the build-up to each show’s release and how they change after this.”

Wednesday‘s popularity shows staying power even a year after the first season’s debut. When Wednesday Season 1 debuted on Netflix in November 2022, it became an instant hit. Following its release, the Jenna Ortega-led TV show became the most-watched English-language series during a week period with 341 million hours, surpassing the Duffer Brothers Stranger Things giant.

It’s clear Wednesday is the current “It-girl” of streaming, and the figures from the recent research prove that the Ortega vehicle’s success is far from over.

“We can’t wait to dive headfirst into another season and explore the kooky, spooky world of Nevermore,” Wednesday Season 1 co-showrunners Miles Millar and Alfred Gough shared at the Netflix Tudum Festival in January 2023. “We just need to make sure Wednesday hasn’t emptied the pool first.” A month later, Ortega herself spoke on her upcoming reprisal as Wednesday Addams, stating that her beloved character is sticking to her guns and “not out to please anybody.”

Wednesday stars Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, with guest appearances from Catherine Zeta-Jone and Luis Guzmán as parents Morticia and Gomez, respectively. Joining Ortega in the main cast are Percy Hynes White as Xavier Thorpe, Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair, Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay, Georgie Farmer as Ajax Petropolus, and Naomi J. Ogawa as Yoko Tanaka, all students of Nevermore Academy. Gwendoline Christie and Christina Ricci also star as Nevermore faculty, Larissa Weems and Marilyn Thornhill/Laurel Gates.

The Tim Burton-created series is based on the Charles Addams character, Wednesday Addams, daughter of Gomez and Morticia Addams and part of the extended Addams Family. The Addams Family have been a consistent part of pop culture since their inception in 1938 as cartoons in The New Yorker.

The family later appeared on TV in 1964, and over the last six decades, multiple adaptations have been released, including the 1991 live-action movie and its 1993 sequel and the animated 2019 reboot, which was followed by its own sequel in 2021. On the stage, the Addams Family found a home on Broadway with theater legends Nathan Lane and Bebe Neuwirth playing the patriarch and matriarch of the iconic family.

Unlike Season 1, which was filmed in Romania, Wednesday Season 2 will be shot in Ireland and is reported to commence in April 2024, suggesting a 2025 release is likely.

