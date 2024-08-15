Six Flags Confirms Stern News Following Billion-Dollar Merger, Receives Immediate Backlash

Six Flags recently confirmed stern news following its billion-dollar merger deal, receiving immediate backlash from fans.

Earlier this year, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation became North America’s most prominent theme park operator, boasting an impressive portfolio of 42 locations, including amusement parks and water parks, in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

This achievement was reached following the billion-dollar merger between Cedar Fair Entertainment Company and Six Flags, creating a new theme park mogul directly competing with Disney Parks and Universal theme parks in America.

Unfortunately, since the billion-dollar merger, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation has faced multiple obstacles to implementing its upcoming projects for local and international theme parks.

Several Six Flags-owned theme parks — formerly operated by Cedar Fair Entertainment Company — have announced plans to bring thrilling roller coasters and attractions to life in 2025. Some of the most recent upgrades are planned for Kings Dominion and Canada’s Wonderland, and the projects continue their development without obstructions.

The company is also developing an impressive $200M theme park in Qiddiya, which will be Six Flags’ first theme park outside the continent.

Sadly, after Six Flags announced plans to develop a new roller coaster in Mexico, the company was immediately forced by the local government to cease all actions, as the construction of the proposed attraction would involve a massive ecocide.

As if this immediate halt hadn’t been enough, Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey recently confirmed stern news, revealing that the opening of THE FLASH: Vertical Velocity, an all-new attraction, would have to be pushed back to 2025.

The company emphasized that this delay is due to its commitment to developing “fun and safe attractions,” prioritizing the correct operation of the upcoming attraction, and the safety of all guests and theme park employees.

The park’s announcement reads:

Park Update We are thrilled with the opening of our new Savannah Sunset Resort & Spa, along with the major enhancements made to our iconic Giant Wheel, our all-new Safari Base Camp and the excitement of the new Fright Fest Extreme debuting this Fall. When it comes to delivering fun and safe attractions, we won’t rush the construction process. That means we’re moving the official opening of THE FLASH ™: Vertical Velocity at Six Flags Great Adventure to 2025. We appreciate your patience and understanding. We’re confident it will be worth the wait.

pic.twitter.com/fCTIjmTb87 — Six Flags Great Adventure Resort (@SFGrAdventure) August 12, 2024

Regardless, fans were relentless after hearing the news, immediately blasting Six Flags.

X user @teatimelifthill responded to the announcement by commenting, “Good thing y’all sold all those season passes with the promise of a new ride in 2024. I bet all those buyers feel they got a great value for their money.”

User @CNJ_Noah commented, “What a depressing surprise for a 50th anniversary.” Although disappointed, @psubeatboxer was not surprised by the news and responded, “Most predictable Six Flags ride opening announcement.”

@Smarlin813 swung at the company by boldly stating, “So for those who purchased season passes with the expectation of what was promised…such as a new coaster, refurbed log flume. Not to mention the closure of Zumanjaro…what do you say to us? ‘See ya next year?’ Deliver on the promises.”

The backlash continued, with many theme park fans mocking Six Flags and boldly voicing their disappointment in the news.

Unfortunately, Six Flags Great Adventure officials did not set an official opening date — or season — for fans to look forward to after the sudden delay in the opening of THE FLASH: Vertical Velocity.

Inside the Magic will update you as soon as more information becomes available.

What do you think about Six Flags’ disappointing announcement? Don’t forget to share your opinion with Inside the Magic and our readers in the comments below!