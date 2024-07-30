Six Flags Changes Admission Requirements Nationwide, Issues Urgent Notice

Six Flags, Knott’s Berry Farm, and Cedar Point have taken the next step in their nationwide merger.
Earlier this year, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation announced that it would merge with Cedar Fair, the parent company of Knott’s Berry Farm and other North American theme parks. The companies promised better, more thrilling theme park experiences for guests nationwide.
Related: Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights Replaced as Fright Fest Snatches Spooky Theme Park Crown
As part of the merger, fans initially thought the theme park brands wouldn’t offer a combined season pass. However, this week’s announcement revealed that Six Flags and Cedar Fair plan to provide fans with an all-new add-on for the most dedicated theme park fans.
According to KTLA, the All-Park Passport will be available in 2025 as an add-on to current Gold or Prestige Cedar Fair pass holders. It’s unclear if the add-on will be available at Six Flags locations. It can be purchased at legacy Cedar Fair parks, like Cedar Point and Knott’s Berry Farm.
The add-on admits guests to all legacy Cedar Fair theme parks, Soak City water park, and select Six Flags locations. Read the complete list below:
- California’s Great America
- Canada’s Wonderland
- Carowinds
- Cedar Point
- Cedar Point Shores
- Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom
- Kings Dominion & Soak City
- Kings Island
- Knott’s Berry Farm
- Knott’s Soak City
- Michigan’s Adventure & WildWater Adventure
- Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston
- Schlitterbahn New Braunfels
- Valleyfair & Soak City
- Worlds of Fun & Oceans of Fun
- Six Flags Magic Mountain
- Six Flags Great Adventure
- Six Flags Great America
- Six Flags Over Texas
- Six Flags Fiesta Texas
- Six Flags Over Georgia
Guests hoping to visit other Six Flags locations, like Six Flags Darien Lake or Six Flags St. Louis, must purchase single-day tickets or annual passes to each individual park. Currently, the theme park chain isn’t offering a season pass to its 27 locations across North America.
Would the All-Park Passport work for your family? In the comments, share your thoughts on the new offering with Inside the Magic.