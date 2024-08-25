EPCOT Closes Indoor Areas, Locks Out Thousands in the Florida Heat

There’s still no end in sight for an ongoing EPCOT construction project that was scheduled to re-open mid-July. Walt Disney World Resort guests are missing out on two floors of indoor air conditioning and relaxation space during the hottest months of the year in Central Florida.

EPCOT has undergone a complete transformation in the last few years. The World Showcase saw the addition of Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure and the Disney Skyliner station. The former Future World transformed into three distinct neighborhoods: World Celebration, World Nature, and World Discovery, which includes the new Space 220 restaurant and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

The final construction walls came down when Communicore Hall and Communicore Plaza opened earlier this year. However, the work at EPCOT isn’t totally complete, as crews work to finish two final indoor projects.

At D23 Expo 2024, Chairman of Disney Experiences Josh D’Amaro announced that a lounge would open inside Spaceship Earth in 2025. However, The Walt Disney Company executive didn’t share updates on a Disney Vacation Club (DVC) lounge scheduled to re-open last month.

This week, Disney Vacation Club members finally learned the new name of a members-only lounge inside the Imagination! Pavilion at EPCOT. According to DVC News, the rethemed space will be called Disney Vacation Club ImaginAtrium – A Member Lounge.

The Disney Vacation Club lounge closed in June for elevator repairs and a new paint color scheme. Imagineers will reportedly install “an engaging new exhibit of archival photos and images, and more.” Check out a tour of the former location here:

EPCOT briefly opened a temporary Disney Vacation Club lounge in The Odyssey Pavilion, but the space has since closed. Walt Disney World Resort hasn’t announced plans for another temporary lounge or the official re-opening date for Disney Vacation Club ImaginAtrium – A Member Lounge.

Only Disney Vacation Club members eligible for “Membership Extras” can enter member-only lounges. This requires DVC members to own at least 150 points purchased directly from Disney or be grandfathered into the program.

The Disney Vacation Club ImaginAtrium will join Star View Station – A Member Lounge at Disneyland Park, Top of the World Lounge – A Villain’s Lair at Disney’s Contemporary Resort, and a small lounge on the second floor of the Disney Springs welcome center.

Another DVC lounge is currently under construction in Frontierland at Magic Kingdom Park at the former location of the Frontierland Shootin’ Arcade. The space is said to be inspired by American Frontier boarding houses.

