Drama at Marvel: Studio Fires Creator Amid Rumors of Sexual Misconduct

More information has been released about Marvel’s decision to fire Beau DeMayo.

It’s been 16 years since the Marvel Cinematic Universe first came to fruition, and unsurprisingly, it hasn’t always been smooth sailing.

Since the release of Avengers: Endgame (2019), the MCU has found itself in a bit of a creative rut. For every hit like Deadpool & Wolverine (2024), there’s been a not-so-successful release like The Marvels (2023).

Many believe the franchise lacks the same clear creative direction it maintained throughout the Infinity Saga – something that hasn’t been helped by the studio firing Jonathan Majors (Kang the Conqueror), who was supposed to serve as this saga’s ‘big bad,’ just like Josh Brolin’s Thanos.

Of course, its reasons for firing Majors had a very serious basis. Last year, weeks after the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), in which Majors was praised as the film’s highlight, the actor was arrested in New York for assaulting his then-girlfriend. He was later charged and found guilty on one count of reckless assault in the 3rd degree and a charge of harassment as a violation.

In its 16 years, Marvel hasn’t had to fire many of its cast members.

While some have been let go from the franchise – such as Terrence Howard (who played Tony Stark’s best friend James ‘Rhodey’ Rhodes in Iron Man (2008) before being replaced by Don Cheadle) and Ed Norton (who starred in The Incredible Hulk (2008) before Mark Ruffalo stepped into the role) – their departures have typically come down to a mixture of personal and business conflicts.

Earlier this year, however, Marvel let go of another big figure within the studio. Although he himself didn’t appear on the screen, Beau DeMayo was fired in March after serving as creator and head writer for the first two seasons of the animated Disney+ series X-Men ’97.

At the time, there was very little explanation as to why DeMayo was fired. However, considering the abruptness of his departure and the fact that he was omitted from all promotion, the assumption was that the situation was pretty serious. It was rumored that DeMayo was not easy to work with and that the fact he had a non-explicit OnlyFans account was not appreciated by the powers that be.

This week, DeMayo claimed that after posting X-Men fan art on Instagram to celebrate Gay Pride in June, Marvel informed him that his credit would be removed from the second season of X-Men ’97.

“Above is #XMen fan-art I posted on Instagram for Gay Pride in June. On June 13, #Marvel sent a letter notifying me that they’d stripped my Season 2 credits due to the post,” DeMayo wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), accompanied by an illustration of a shirtless version of himself as the mutant Cyclops. “Sadly, this is the latest in a troubling pattern I suffered through while working on #XMen97.”

Firstly, I’m so grateful to have worked on #XMen97, collaborating with some amazingly talented folks. Creating this revival was a dream come true and the support fans have shown is so touching. However, I felt it pressing for me to speak up in the wake of leaving the show…

Firstly, I’m so grateful to have worked on #XMen97, collaborating with some amazingly talented folks. Creating this revival was a dream come true and the support fans have shown is so touching. However, I felt it pressing for me to speak up in the wake of leaving the show… pic.twitter.com/kbOTL3IQJj — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) August 16, 2024

Now, however, Marvel has retaliated with its own explanation for firing DeMayo, who also worked on Moon Knight and a draft of its troubled Blade reboot starring Mahershala Ali.

Marvel responded by saying that DeMayo’s behavior was the cause of his firing and for him losing his credits.

“Mr. DeMayo was terminated in March 2024 following an internal investigation,” a spokesperson said in a statement (via The Hollywood Reporter). “Given the egregious nature of the findings, we severed ties with him immediately, and he has no further affiliation with Marvel.”

Sources have revealed that DeMayo and Marvel reached an agreement after his exit that touched on DeMayo posting about the show on social media. After breaching this agreement, his credit for season two was removed.

Marvel is yet to reveal the exact details of its internal investigation. However, sources have claimed that it involved “sexual misconduct.”

Update (8/16)

Entertainment news insider Jeff Sneider has also suggested that sexual misconduct was the cause. The latest edition of The InSneider – which has featured some extremely accurate scoops in the past – claims that DeMayo frequently sent unsolicited nude pictures of himself to “several young male staffers.”

I’m told that DeMayo sent nude photos of himself — or at the very least, photos of himself in various states of undress — to several young male staffers. Some of these photos allegedly featured DeMayo wearing superhero costumes and striking sexually suggestive “hero” poses that could be used as “inspiration” for the show. DeMayo was asked to stop sending such photos but I’m told that he persisted nonetheless.

A source allegedly told Sneider: “If you were a guy who looked like they could be under 30 on that show [X-Men ’97], you have his nudes whether you wanted them or not.”

Sneider was also told that DeMayo had groped an assistant on multiple occasions and was both emotionally and physically abusive to staff members. He also claims that DeMayo was fired from Netflix’s The Witcher over allegations of similar behavior.

This is a developing story, and we’ll continue to update it with new information.