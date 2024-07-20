Report: Marvel Changes ‘Avengers,’ Officially Finds Kang the Conqueror Replacement for the MCU

New reports have surfaced sharing that Marvel Studios has found its replacement for Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror.

Jonathan Majors portrays Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a role significantly adding to the franchise’s expanding roster of major villains–the last of which was Josh Brolin’s Thanos.

Kang, a time-traveling adversary with a complex backstory, first appeared in the Disney+ series Loki as He Who Remains, a variant of Kang who maintains control over the Sacred Timeline. He was later killed by Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino).

Majors’ portrayal as Kang made him a compelling character whose motivations and plans would, presumably, have far-reaching consequences for the entire MCU.

Majors’ depiction of Kang was originally anticipated to be a pivotal role in the MCU’s future storylines, particularly as the franchise delves deeper into the Multiverse Saga. With his ability to exist in multiple forms and timelines, Jonathan Majors’ character would be central to the MCU’s narrative progression.

However, what was once meant to a larger story for Kang the Conqueror, judging by Majors’ performance and the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) introducing the Council of Kangs, will now seemingly be faded out with less fanfare than planned.

Jonathan Majors was involved in a domestic assault court case stemming from an incident in March 2023, where he was accused of assaulting a woman in New York City. Majors was arrested on charges of strangulation, assault, and harassment, which he has denied, claiming his innocence.

The case has garnered significant media attention, impacting his career and public image. Companies like the Texas Rangers and the United States Army dropped Majors from campaigns before the guilty verdict and subsequent sentencing. The rising star was sentenced to a 52-week in-person domestic violence intervention program.

The incident regards his former partner, Grace Jabbari. In December 2023, Jonathan Majors and his team, including attorney Priya Chaudhry, lost their case when the jury found Majors guilty of his crimes. He was subsequently dropped from Marvel Studios, leaving the franchise in flux.

Marvel has since stated that Kang the Conqueror was already being discussed as not being the main antagonist for the Multiverse Saga following the dismal response to Peyton Reed’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. That said, with his 2023 appearance as Victor Timely in the second season of Michael Waldron’s Loki, there is a lot left unsaid about Kang and his Variants.

A new report from entertainment scooper Daniel Richtman (via Comic Book Movie) claims that Marvel Studios has found its replacement actor for Kang. However, he did not confirm who it was.

Several names have floated in recent months, including Colman Domingo, who has gained steam as a favorite to replace Majors as Kang in the MCU. Chances are an update on the casting and future of Kang the Conqueror will be made at this year’s San Diego ComicCon.

Kevin Feige’s Marvel Studios officially returns to the convention this year from Thursday, July 25, through Sunday, July 28, 2024. From panels like the “Women of Marvel” to “Marvel Comics: Next Big Thing,” there will be plenty of things happening for all types of Marvel fans.

The studio officially commences its ComicCon slate on July 25 with “Marvel Studios: The Ultimate Deadpool and Wolverine Celebration of Life,” featuring Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) costars Ryan Reynolds (Wade Wilson/Wolverine) and Hugh Jackman (Logan/Wolverine).

All eyes will then be on Kevin Feige’s Marvel Studios presentation. “Marvel Studios’ Hall H Presentation” takes place on Saturday, July 27, and big things are expected to be announced there.

Recent rumors have suggested that talks have commenced between Marvel and the Russo Brothers—conversations said to be about directing the upcoming Avengers 5 (formerly Avengers: The Kang Dynasty) in 2026 and Avengers: Secret Wars a year later in 2027.

Anthony Russo and Joe Russo are no strangers to helming blockbusters. For the MCU, they have directed four of the most successful and beloved entries in the franchise: Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Avengers 5 was initially going to be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) but he later dropped out to continue working on Shang-Chi 2 and the Wonder Man Marvel Spotlight series. Jeff Loveness also exited as the writer for the movie, with Michael Waldron boarded to pen both movies.

Waldron is rumored to now have stepped away from the films, leaving both Avengers 5 and Secret Wars without any creatives attached. The Russo Brothers, then, have an open shot at making the films however they want.

But the Russo Brothers might not be on board for just these final Phase Six movies. Reports suggest that Feige’s studio may make a play for the acclaimed directing duo to lead the MCU’s overall creative slate moving forward. Hall H will surely be a buzz of anticipation next weekend.

The Avengers Saga

The Avengers movies in the MCU are hugely popular.

The first film, The Avengers (2012), directed by Joss Whedon, united Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Dr. Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), and Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) to stop Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and his alien army from conquering Earth.

This film set the precedent for large-scale, interconnected storytelling in the MCU, combining action, humor, and character development, and it was a massive box-office success.

Subsequent Avengers films, including Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame, continued to build on this foundation, introducing new characters and escalating the stakes. The Russo brothers directed Infinity War and Endgame, which culminated in an epic showdown against the cosmic tyrant Thanos (Brolin), who seeks to use the Infinity Stones to wipe out half of all life in the universe.

These films were critically acclaimed and achieved unprecedented commercial success, with Endgame becoming the highest-grossing film of all time until it was later usurped by James Cameron’s Avatar (2009) following a re-release.

The Avengers movies are central to the MCU, offering dramatic and emotional payoffs for fans while setting the stage for future stories within the expansive Marvel universe. Only time will tell if the upcoming installments match the power of the previous movies.

