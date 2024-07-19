Is this really goodbye?

With Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man/Tony Stark and Chris Evans’ Captain America/Steve Rogers no longer in the Marvel Studios picture, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has embarked on a new chapter called the Multiverse Saga.

Despite worries about “superhero fatigue” and the exit of Jonathan Majors, who previously played Kang the Conqueror, Marvel Studios is poised to once again reshape the Marvel movie landscape.

With Jonathan Majors no longer part of the studio and Marvel President Kevin Feige contemplating a shift from the Multiverse Saga to a new Mutant Saga featuring X-Men characters, Avengers 5 (formerly titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty) is in development, albeit on a smaller scale than previous installments.

Following this will be Avengers 6, officially titled Avengers: Secret Wars, which is expected to conclude the MCU’s Multiverse Saga. Before that, however, the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine (2024), also known as Deadpool 3, starring Ryan Reynolds as the titular Deadpool/Wade Wilson, will integrate the Fox X-Men universe into the MCU.

With many new superhero teams on the horizon, Disney and Marvel appear ready to introduce yet another new team. This follows the incorporation of the 20th Century Studios (formerly 20th Century Fox) X-Men franchise and the Pedro Pascal-led The Fantastic Four, with Pascal portraying Mister Fantastic/Reed Richards.

Disney Loses Icon for Avengers 5

According to Nexus Point News, the writer from Disney+’s (Disney Plus) Loki (2021) and director Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), Michael Waldron has reportedly left their next Marvel film which he has been attached to, Avengers 5.

So far, the next Avengers movie has lost director Destin Daniel-Cretton of Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) fame, writer Jeff Loveness of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), its main lead in Majors/its central storyline.



Having lost so many core talents means that Avengers 5 is something Marvel Studios really wants to get right. It also means that there may be room, as Nexus Point News points out, to introduce new characters like the Beyonder and Doctor Doom.

Will Mark Ruffalo reprise his role as the Hulk/Bruce Banner or Chris Hemsworth as Thor Odinson? Will Tom Holland return as Spider-Man/Peter Parker to lead the new Avengers?

Who Marvel will find next, and how they handle the upcoming Avengers series of films is something only time will tell.

