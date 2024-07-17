Update: Russo Brothers To Make Triumphant Comeback To Marvel, Penned To Direct ‘Avengers’ 5, 6

Avengers assemble! The Russo brothers are returning to Marvel to direct the next two installments of the Avengers sequels.

Marvel Fans Rejoice; Russo Brothers Set To Make Triumphant Return

The Russo brothers are in early discussions about returning to Marvel Studios to direct the next two Avengers movies; sources told The Hollywood Reporter. The potential hiring concludes a months-long, high-stakes search by the studio for filmmakers to helm the fifth and sixth Avengers installments. Several names were considered, including Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy, who was offered the role.

According to sources, the talks are in the preliminary stages. This move would mark a homecoming for the Russos, who transitioned from TV comedy on shows like Arrested Development and Community to blockbuster films a decade ago with Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014). They went on to direct four of Marvel’s most prominent and most acclaimed films, including Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Their Marvel films grossed $6.681 billion, with Endgame ranking as the No. 2 movie of all time globally with $2.79 billion. Since their Marvel success, the Russos have become mega-producers through their AGBO banner, producing the Best Picture winner Everything Everywhere All at Once and high-budget projects like Amazon’s Citadel and Netflix’s Extraction films.

As directors, they have focused on streaming titles that did not achieve their Marvel work’s critical and cultural impact, including the Tom Holland crime drama Cherry (2021) for Apple and the big-budget action movie The Gray Man (2022) for Netflix.

They also directed the upcoming sci-fi adventure The Electric State for Netflix. The fifth Avengers movie was previously titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and was set to star Jonathan Majors as the time-traveling villain Kang. However, Marvel cut ties with Majors after his conviction for assault and harassment in December.

Destin Daniel Cretton, director of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, was initially attached to direct Kang Dynasty but departed a month before Majors’ conviction. The film is expected to receive a new title and focus. The sixth Avengers film is titled Secret Wars, a storyline the Russos have long expressed interest in adapting.

The original 1980s comic book series centered on an all-powerful antagonist, the Beyonder, who pitted Marvel’s heroes and villains against each other on a planet called Battleworld.

A 2015 revival served as the climax to writer Jonathan Hickman’s Multiverse saga, which has already been referenced in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022). In Hickman’s Secret Wars, all of Marvel’s multiverses are destroyed, with remnants surviving on a single planet ruled by the villain Doctor Doom.

Comic Book Movie Saviors?

The potential return of the Russo brothers to direct the next two Avengers movies is positive news for several reasons, including for Marvel, Disney, and fans. The Russo brothers have produced some of Marvel’s most successful and beloved films, including Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. Their return ensures experienced and talented directors at the helm, promising high-quality productions.

The Russos’ involvement generates significant buzz and excitement among fans who have enjoyed their previous work. This anticipation can lead to higher box office returns and increased engagement with the Marvel brand. Having directors familiar with the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) helps maintain continuity and coherence in the overarching storyline.

The Russos’ deep understanding of the characters and plotlines ensures a seamless integration with previous films. The Russos’ past Marvel films have been massive financial successes, with Avengers: Endgame grossing $2.79 billion globally. Their return will likely attract large audiences, boosting revenue for Marvel and Disney.

Announcing the return of popular directors generates positive media coverage and public sentiment. It reassures fans that Marvel and Disney are committed to maintaining the MCU’s high standards. The Russos have a clear vision for the MCU, especially with their interest in adapting major storylines like Secret Wars.

Their creative direction can bring fresh and exciting narratives to the screen, keeping the franchise dynamic and innovative. The Russos have built a strong rapport with Marvel fans, often interacting with them and valuing their feedback. Their return signifies a commitment to listening to the fanbase and delivering content that resonates with them.

The Avengers movies are flagship titles within the MCU. Ensuring these films are successful and well-received helps solidify the franchise’s legacy and sets a strong foundation for future Marvel projects. Overall, the return of the Russo brothers is a strategic move that aligns with Marvel and Disney’s goals of producing high-quality, profitable, and fan-favorite films.