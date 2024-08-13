‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Sequel Incoming, as Stars Want MCU Return: Report

LFG 2.0?

With Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man/Tony Stark and Chris Evans’ Captain America/Steve Rogers stepping down, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has entered a new era known as the Multiverse Saga.

At Super Bowl LVIII, Marvel Studios, with Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool/Wade Wilson) and his “frenemy” Hugh Jackman (Wolverine/Logan), announced that the much-anticipated third installment of the Deadpool series, originally Deadpool 3, would be reworked into Deadpool & Wolverine, led by director Shawn Levy.

Despite concerns about “superhero fatigue” and the exit of Jonathan Majors, who previously portrayed Kang the Conqueror, Marvel Studios is poised to transform the Marvel movie landscape once again with this new Deadpool film, currently in theaters and going strong.

The big question on everyone’s mind is whether this film will mark the end for our intrepid 20th Century Fox X-Men universe heroes. Has Kevin Feige’s Marvel Studios decided to lay the X-Men franchise to rest in favor of their mainline MCU Marvel universe, following the Fox (now 20th Century Studios) acquisition by The Walt Disney Company with swan song Deadpool & Wolverine?

This new report may indicate a particularly R-rated future for the Adamantium claw-wielding “honey badger.”

Will Hugh Jackman Continue as Wolverine in the MCU?

It’s the question everyone wants the answer to.

Well, it seems like that’s certainly the plan for the 55-year-old Australian actor, according to a known anonymous insider source for Disney and Marvel, My Time To Shine Hello. Marvel Film News on X/Twitter shared the following report:

Hugh Jackman is set to stay as Wolverine after ‘AVENGERS: SECRET WARS’ He and Ryan Reynolds want to make more ‘DEADPOOL& WOLVERINE’ films together (@MyTimeToShineH)

Now, what form this will take is up to Marvel President Kevin Feige, who holds the interconnected strings of the Multiverse together — not unlike Loki Laufeyson/Loki Odinson (Tom Hiddleston) now does, following the end of Disney+ (Disney Plus) original Marvel Television series Loki Season 2.

Considering that the next time Marvel fans will likely see Jackman return to the role, the star will likely be closer to 60 years of age, it definitely seems like Disney will be bringing Logan back until he’s 90.

Would you like to see a different actor play Wolverine, or should Hugh Jackman continue in the role for Deadpool & Wolverine 2? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Deadpool 2 (2018) sequel Deadpool 3, also known as Deadpool & Wolverine, will feature Ryan Reynolds reprising his role as Wade Wilson/Deadpool and Hugh Jackman returning as Logan/Wolverine. The film is anticipated to introduce several key X-Men characters into the MCU.

Directed by Shawn Levy, who also directed Free Guy (2021) starring Reynolds, this installment will weave its heroes into the MCU’s current Multiverse Saga phase, following The Walt Disney Company’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox, now 20th Century Studios.

Spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine in the following paragraph.

Channing Tatum (Gambit), Jennifer Garner (Elektra) from Elektra (2005) and Ben Affleck’s Daredevil (2003), Wesley Snipes (Blade), and Dafne Keen (X-23) will also return, marking a conclusion to the 20th Century Fox X-Men franchise now under Disney.

Additionally, fun cameos like Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Henry Cavill (Man of Steel, Justice League) as an alternate universe Wolverine, and Chris Evans as Johhny Storm/Human Torch (Fantastic Four) also make their appearance.