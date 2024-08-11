Disney World Trashed, No Repair Timeline Given

Walt Disney World Resort is overwhelmed with a health and safety hazard, according to guest reports from the Central Florida theme parks.

Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney Springs, and Disney Resort hotels are known for spotless, immersive environments.

Walt Disney famously studied how far guests were willing to walk before throwing litter on the ground–now, Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort guests will never go more than 30 feet without encountering a trash can. The trash cans themselves are so clean that some Disney theme park guests will use them as tables!

Custodial cast members work tirelessly to keep the Disney parks, Disney Resort hotels, and Disney Springs clean. Still, since Walt Disney World Resort reopened during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Central Florida theme parks have struggled to maintain their pre-pandemic cleanliness.

Cleanliness at Walt Disney World Resort

Inside the Magic has covered sanitary issues at the Disney parks multiple times over the past few years. Many guests hoped that cleanliness issues would subside as Walt Disney World Resort rehired Disney cast members and brought staffing levels up to pre-pandemic numbers.

Unfortunately, Disney Park guests and cast members say the cleaning situation has worsened. Last week, Redditor u/ADTR9320 shared these photos of overflowing trash cans at Walt Disney World Resort:

What’s going on with trash maintenance at the parks?

The trash poses multiple health hazards–animals and young children can easily access things they shouldn’t eat. Pests attracted to the garbage also leave waste that poses sanitary risks, especially in restaurant settings and spaces where infants and toddlers are crawling around. Slippery items, like banana peels or liquids, are tripping hazards.

Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom guests shared their similar experiences.

“I only see this right after the fireworks at closing,” u/AfraidMeasurement892 commented. “I’ve never seen it any other time. It is sad because I didn’t pay thousands to go to Six Flags.”

“I was at WDW last March and my family and I always eat at ABC commissary at [Disney’s Hollywood Studios,” u/RememberThatDream replied. “Dust layer on the napkin holders, floors/carpets dirty… we’ve been 7-8 times and I’ve never seen it like that. With how expensive it is and the amount of money Disney makes, it’s time to re-raise their standards to pre-covid levels. As dumb as it might sound the cleanliness is part of the great experience of going to the parks!”

“It’s all maintenance,” u/BZI agreed. “Rides, bathrooms, garbage, hotels have all gotten worse the last 10 or so years…The shine of the Disney Parks experience is wearing off.”

Custodial Cast Members Share Their Perspectives

Former custodial cast member u/nilenellie shared their insight into the phenomenon:

“I worked custodial in the past. I would guess it’s a combination of things. Not enough [cast members] to keep up, mostly, but also leaders leading poorly. I remember getting chewed out on my radio for not answering immediately if I was in the middle of changing a can. This was at EPCOT, so can’t speak to [Magic Kingdom], but we’d also have a team meeting at the end of the night that would cut like 15-30 minutes into the time we had to change all the cans after the show, when guests are exiting and dropping the most trash, which never made sense to me. If leaders are directing the cast inefficiently they’re going to cut corners.” Some alleged that Walt Disney World Resort abandoned a system that would’ve made life easier for Florida custodial workers. “I could go into a giant spiel as a husband to someone that was once a custodial coordinator at Disney Springs but the long and short of it is, implemented a brand new system that has sensors that would ping to iPhones and such just before COVID,” u/YouSeemNiceXB added. “Abandoned new system on reopen. Now it’s a free-for-all crap show.” Another commenter explained that custodial cast members sometimes have an overwhelming amount of ground to cover. “If you see something like this, let the first custodial person you see know!” u/Dizifem1 wrote. “Sometimes they have over 25 trash cans to deal with and people leaving trash on the floor so they can forget to visit one every once in a while. Also, if you see a trash can full, you can easily find another one. They’re everywhere at the parks.” Disney Parks fans were disappointed to hear about poor leadership and employee mistreatment at Walt Disney World Resort. “Wow, that’s honestly shocking for a Disney park,” u/Odd_potato7697 said. “They need to step up and pay better, not like they can’t afford it. [Cast members] are awesome.” Related: Disneyland Resort Officially Bans Filming, Effective Immediately “Disney’s management is sinking this ship slowly,” u/goldmask148 replied. “Every little decision they have seemingly made in films, streaming, merchandise, and most importantly parks, has been focused on short term profits at the expense of long term identity. No longer does Disney feel recognized as the classic quality and magic you could rely on. Cutting corners and saving a buck now will cost them infinitely more in the long term in my opinion.”

Have you noticed maintenance or cleanliness issues at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney Springs? Share your story with Inside the Magic in the comments.