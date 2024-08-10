The D23 Expo is practically a giant advertisement for all things Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, and more, and it’s where the studio can show off the latest tech and toys coming to the parks. As exciting as that sounds, one new feature in particular might change how we mix and mingle with our favorite Disney characters.

The Disney Character Meet and Greets are an essential part of the Disney Parks experience. In this writer’s opinion, it’s practically sacrilegious to go to the Magic Kingdom and not get a hug from Mickey.

Be that as it may, a new Meet and Greet from the Marvel Studios side of things at this year’s expo could set a dangerous standard for future characters. If this new technology makes the jump from the Disney Cruise Line into the theme parks, it could end the traditional version as we know it.

Disney Characters Ended at D23

D23 is where all of Disney’s biggest announcements come flooding to the forefront. Billed as the ultimate Disney fan experience, attendees were met with the latest updates from Disney’s studios, parks, and cruise lines. Along with several other feats of animation and Walt Disney Imagineering, one of the reveals replaces traditional character interactions with a divisive new experience.

In the footage below from @sergiosdadjokes, Rocket Raccoon of the Guardians of the Galaxy interacts with guests behind a screen, similar to Turtle Talk with Crush at EPCOT. As impressive and personal as this might be, it feels like it’s one of the first steps in removing the meetable characters from the Disney equation.

Yes, it’s funny and much more personal and interactive, but it lacks a certain level of intimacy and softness that comes with meeting Disney’s characters in the traditional way at the parks. Moreover, this isn’t the first time Disney has incorporated something like this.

A common criticism amongst the Disney Parks fandom is that the company is becoming too reliant on screens in some of the attractions, such as Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway or Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, but replacing characters with them feels like a step too far. This might be otherwise overlooked if it were just Rocket, but the company is giving Mickey the same treatment as well.

Mickey Mouse Under Glass

As touching as it might have been to see Mickey Mouse interact in real-time with legendary Disney Animator Eric Goldberg, there’s still something uncanny about this version of the world’s most famous mouse. The rate at which these virtual interactions seem to be coming paints a Black-Mirror-esque vision of Disney’s future.

When guests normally go to the Disney parks, they are often greeted by smiling cast members and character performers portraying some of Disney’s famous faces. Putting our beloved animated friends behind screens feels like a strange and unnatural creative choice on the part of the company.

That said, Disney has made no announcement about bringing these interactions into the park, and it’s been suggested that this is primarily for the ships on the Disney Cruise Line. Even so, this writer still can’t shake the uneasy feeling that comes with seeing his favorite Marvel character trapped behind a glass wall.

Do you think these interactions are innovative or outright insane?