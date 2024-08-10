Disney’s release calendar is absolutely stacked at this year’s D23, and more than a few surprises were revealed on that stage. However, as audiences roared over Mufasa: The Lion King (2024), the new trailer let slip one detail that might grab the attention of some older Disney fans.

Scar is easily one of the most iconic and nefarious Disney villains in the studio’s rogues gallery, but his live-action remake counterpart was a few shades different from the dark and devious feline fans recognized in the original animated masterpiece. A new reveal at D23 shared that the film would visit his origins before his infamous feud with his more beloved brother, but how much is the studio altering exactly?

The trailer below was shared at the D23 Expo, and while there is indeed some familiarity with its setting and score, fans are getting a new look at a familiar story. While it might wear the face of a standard-issue Disney remake, the new development pulls a dark element from Disney’s original Lion King lore.

Mufasa and Taka Take the Stage

Directed by Barry Jenkins, the prequel to 2019’s The Lion King by Jon Favreau tells the origins of Mufasa and his brother Taka, who becomes the villainous Scar. More of a retelling than an actual pre-sequel, the new film takes viewers back to the Pridelands with some familiar faces and features along the way.

The official description beneath the footage by Disney reads as follows:

“Exploring the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands, “Mufasa: The Lion King” enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumbaa lending their signature schtick. Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone, until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka—the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny—their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe.”

While it might be Mufasa’s name on the marquee, it sounds like Taka will have a major role to play in his evolution into the king of Pride Rock in the new film. The adaptation might be new, but millennials and ’90s Disney fans have known the name “Taka” for a very long time.

A Darker Disney Story

Before Frozen became Disney’s biggest cash cow, The Lion King (1994) was the most celebrated animated film of all time, and the House of Mouse didn’t let fans forget it. One of the many merchandise tie-ins with the original movie was a book series, The Lion King: Six New Adventures, in which one story revealed the origins of Scar and how he got his namesake.

The book A Tale of Two Brothers by Alex Simmons elaborates on where the bitter rivalry between Mufasa and his brother Taka first began. Driven by jealousy for his brother, Taka manipulated a situation with a cape buffalo named Boma to endanger Mufasa’s life, but the plan backfired, resulting in Taka being severely injured and scarred after the buffalo wounded him, a fate he embraced by adopting the name “Scar.”

Many fans believe Scar’s original name, “Taka,” comes from the Swahili word for “garbage” or “dirt,” but there is also a frequent misconception that it comes from a phrase meaning “to want.” The latter seems more appropriate, seeing as Scar greatly desires everything his brother has in both the original and remake.

The newer adaptations further update those desires to include both Mufasa’s kingdom and his queen, as Scar clearly lusts after Sarabi in the 2019 version, and semi-admits to Mufasa being responsible for his wound. Given what we know behind the new trailer, it’s enough to make this writer wonder how far Disney will push things in the new prequel.

Mufasa: The Lion King opens in theaters December 20, 2024, and features an all star cast including Aaron Pierre as young Mufasa and Kelvin Harrison Jr. as young Scar, with returning cast members like Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, and John Kani reprising their roles of Timon, Pumbaa, and Rafiki from the previous film.

