Viral Video Confirms the Future of Disney Animation

A viral video has settled a recent debate regarding the future of Disney animation and other studios. Watch it here!

It is no secret that some of the latest Walt Disney movies have stirred a heated debate online, from the Rachel Zegler-led live-action adaptation Snow White to Wish (2023), the movie that celebrated The Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary.

Whether due to casting, storytelling, or efforts to promote diversity and inclusion —which many have deemed “woke” in the past years — audiences’ response to these movies has not been overwhelmingly positive.

Following these stirring conversations, a viral video has been released online, making netizens wonder if Artificial Intelligence will replace animation studios like Disney and Pixar in the future.

AI animation is here

With the accelerated growth of AI-based tools in programming, writing, and even design, it was expected that Artificial Intelligence would eventually take over animation.

Surprisingly, that day has arrived, and a company specializing in “creating characters, worlds, and stories” using generative AI tools has taken the internet by storm. It released an all-new teaser trailer that immediately went viral.

Viral teaser revealed: Monster Camp & the Curse of CandyCrest

Earlier this month, The Monster Library, responsible for the polarizing video, proudly presented the teaser trailer for Monster Camp & the Curse of CandyCrest, which was entirely created and animated using technology developed by Luma AI. The latter specializes in creating “multimodal AI” tools to “expand human imagination and capabilities.”

The Monster Library used Luma AI’s Dream Machine, an AI model that makes “high quality, realistic videos fast from text and images. Luma AI describes Dream Machine as follows: It is a highly scalable and efficient transformer model trained directly on videos making it capable of generating physically accurate, consistent and eventful shots. Dream Machine is our first step towards building a universal imagination engine and it is available to everyone now!

You can see the AI-generated teaser trailer of Monster Camp & the Curse of CandyCrest in the video below or click here to watch it.

Unleash your inner monster maker 🎥: Monster Camp by @monster_library pic.twitter.com/HyH56WyvAr — Luma AI (@LumaLabsAI) June 12, 2024

Viewers react. Is the animation industry at risk?

Now, the million-dollar question: does this viral video mean that Walt Disney Animation’s future is sealed? Will the company and other animation studios shut down to make way for the use of Artificial Intelligence?

At least for now, that is highly unlikely. While the teaser trailer for Monster Camp has engaging visuals and likely a compelling story, the video is plagued with inconsistencies that would not be acceptable in a Disney or Pixar animated movie.

Some of these striking errors include the consistency in character design, as many characters change entirely between shots, their interactions with the environment, with objects disappearing or flying in mid-air, mistakes in the background like gibberish text, and what many viewers called “soulless animation,” with characters staring blankly to the camera.

While some viewers applauded the debut of this AI-generated trailer, most of the reactions were negative.

One viewer commented, “It comes for your soul because they doesn’t have one.” Another added, “Wow that’s… Awful.” “This looks like s**t” also popped up in the reactions.

User @KorenSolust responded: “This is just god awful… You can see things are blending into one another and merging and text can’t even stay consistent. If they wanted something to generate trash for toddlers to just watch pretty colours move with squeaky voices, they found it.”

@CassiusCreed joined the conversation by saying: “The reason why AI animation comes off so soulless is because these characters don’t blink or react to anything around them. Even when there’s a whole a** explosion happening in the background just a few feet away.”

Luma AI states that Dream Machine “understands how people, animals, and objects interact with the physical world,” allowing the tool to create “videos with great character consistency and accurate physics.”

However, this example demonstrates that Artificial Intelligence still has a long way to go before posing a threat to Disney, Pixar, and other animation studios like DreamWorks and Illumination.

There is no comparison point between this trailer and blockbuster movies released by Disney and Pixar. Even the iconic blooper reels in the credits of Pixar Studios movies like Toy Story 2 (1999), A Bug’s Life (1998), or Monsters Inc. (2001) are meticulously animated, avoiding these mistakes.

You can watch a collection of these bloopers in the video below or click here to see it.

The Walt Disney Company and Artificial Intelligence

While the company has not used Artificial Intelligence tools as prominently, The Walt Disney Company has been entangled in multiple debates involving AI.

The trend quickly gained traction and, inevitably, the attention of The Walt Disney Company, which, in a bold move, demanded that Microsoft modify its Bing Image Creator, as the generative AI tool misused Disney’s intellectual property, infringing trademarks and copyrights.

In response, Microsoft initially blocked the term “Disney” from being entered into its Artificial Intelligence image generator, informing users that the prompt was against its policies.

However, this measure was later reversed, altering the logos of The Walt Disney Company and Pixar by changing letters or blurring characters to avoid infringing copyright and trademark laws while maintaining a recognizable image, leaving Disney’s concerns unresolved.

A report by the Financial Times revealed that Microsoft had pledged to assume legal responsibility for any commercial customers using its software who face complaints of breach of copyright due to material generated by its AI products.

Other major technological and creative firms using generative AI, including Adobe and OpenAI, have offered similar protections.

It is unclear if Disney will continue to crack down on the use of its intellectual property and image through generative AI tools, as the report stated that the company had declined to comment on the subject.