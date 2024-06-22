CONFIRMED: Female Celebrity Detained in Connection With Actor Matthew Perry's Death Hires Criminal Defense Attorney - Inside the Magic

Earlier this week, authorities seized the iPhone and laptop of a famous female celebrity in connection with the October 2023 death of Friends actor Matthew Perry, who played the lovable Chandler Bing alongside actresses Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, and Jennifer Aniston and fellow actors Matt Leblanc and David Schwimmer.

Now, that female celebrity has retained the services of a defense attorney, as she has been questioned several times as part of the new criminal investigation into Perry’s death, which was launched by law enforcement in May.

Matthew Perry Dies Unexpectedly in Los Angeles

On Saturday afternoon, October 28, 2023, actor Matthew Perry was found in the jacuzzi at his home in the Los Angeles area neighborhood of Pacific Palisades. Around 4:00 p.m., paramedics were called to the home located on Blue Sail Drive, but they were unable to revive the beloved actor.

That evening, as news of his passing was shared, it became the general consensus that Perry died of an apparent drowning, though an autopsy would be performed to determine his cause of death with certainty. When law enforcement arrived at Perry’s home, they reportedly found no evidence of foul play, and no drugs were found at the scene.

Sadly, some of Perry’s fans and friends began to wonder if other things were to blame for the actor’s death, especially in light of his very public battles with substance abuse and alcohol addiction over the years.

Warner Bros. Releases a Statement

Shortly after news of Perry’s death was shared, Warner Bros. Media released a statement describing Perry as an “incredibly gifted actor” who was an “indelible part” of the Warner Bros. family. The statement continued with:

The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans.

Perry’s Autopsy Is Performed, But Inconclusive

On October 29, the day after Perry died, an autopsy was performed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office.

But while Perry’s friends, family, and fans were likely hoping for answers from the autopsy, the initial results, which were deemed inconclusive, only created more questions. Because the Medical Examiner could not determine Perry’s exact cause of death, the results were later labeled deferred.

It would be several weeks before the final report from Perry’s autopsy was released.

Perry’s Autopsy Report Is Finally Released

In December, the L.A. County Medical Examiner’s report was complete, and autopsy results were made public. According to the report, which was obtained by CNN, the actor’s death was ruled accidental and was attributed to several things:

The report, released Friday by the Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Office, shows Perry’s blood tested positive for ketamine, which is known to treat depression and anxiety. “At the high levels of ketamine found in his postmortem blood specimens, the main lethal effects would be from both cardiovascular overstimulation and respiratory depression.”

The report further stated that Matthew Perry had been receiving ketamine treatments for anxiety and depression but that the levels of ketamine in Perry’s system weren’t consistent with levels normally found in patients who haven’t had a treatment in more than a week, as was the case with Perry:

The report further explains that ketamine has medical and surgical uses as an anesthetic and is also known as a recreational drug “mainly due to its ‘dissociative’ nature, indicating disconnection of mind and body. It can also have short duration hallucinatory and psychedelic effects.” Perry’s last known treatment was a week and a half prior to his death, the autopsy states, well beyond the time it would still be in his system from the treatment.

Though some fans wondered if Perry’s reportedly increased levels of ketamine would be cause for further investigation, authorities released a final statement in January 2024, officially closing the investigation. Only four months later, however, a brand-new investigation would be opened.

A Criminal Investigation is Launched By Several Agencies

In May 2024, the Los Angeles Police Department announced a joint criminal investigation into the late actor’s death that would include the efforts of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

Earlier this week, a media outlet published an exclusive story about a famous female celebrity having been brought in for questioning on numerous occasions in connection with Perry’s untimely death. Because the criminal investigation into Matthew Perry’s death is ongoing, the identity of the female star has been concealed so far, but it has been revealed that the woman had her iPhone and her personal laptop seized by investigators on Wednesday, June 19. A Person of Interest is Questioned & Has Personal Items Seized The report states that “authorities have been on the hunt [to learn] how [Perry] received the supply of ketamine that ultimately killed him.” It continues, stating:

When law enforcement arrived with a search warrant at the woman’s sober living residence in Los Angeles, she was out exercising and not present. However, when she returned, “she was completely cooperative,” a source tells “In Touch.” As officers searched her room, they took an iPhone and computer, the source reveals, adding that the woman “surrendered everything.”

The report further notes that the celebrity was not handcuffed by authorities and has not been arrested. Authorities did, however, secure a search warrant in the case.

The Female in Question Hires a Defense Attorney

More details have emerged about the female celebrity who has been questioned and interviewed by investigators several times in connection with Perry’s death.

Since her iPhone and laptop were seized earlier this week, the female in question, who is also known by her marriage to a very high-profile celebrity, has retained the services of a criminal defense attorney. The woman reportedly met Perry in rehab, and they “formed an unexpected friendship.”

Despite the number of times the woman has been questioned by investigators, the woman is reportedly adamant that she had nothing to do with his death. She continues to maintain her innocence and says that she considered Matthew Perry one of her friends–and that she would never have done something to harm him.

As this continues to be a developing story, additional details and information will be shared as they become available.