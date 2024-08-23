Home » Entertainment » Marvel

Disney Continues Serving Fanbase, Brings Back Marvel Villain

Posted on by Zach Gass
Ultron's demise in 'Avengers: Age of Ultron'

Credit: Marvel Studios

After a season of flops, it seems that Disney is quickly doing damage control to satisfy its vocal fanbase. What better way than with an unexpected Marvel comeback?

An image featuring three distinct characters: Joy from "Inside Out" celebrating on the left, Deadpool showcasing his iconic red and black suit in the center, and Dipper and Mabel from "Gravity Falls" running through a forest setting on the right.
Credit: Inside the Magic

With notable examples, including Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, the new Lightning Lane system replacing Genie+, and talks of Alex Hirsch returning with a new Gravity Falls sequel or spin-off, the The Walt Disney Company is currently making bank when it comes to bringing back the classics. However, big things are happening for the MCU.

Although his beloved Wanda recently had a tumultuous encounter with Doctor Strange, Vision’s fate remains undecided. All will soon be revealed in his new series on Disney+, but he won’t be traveling alone.

Vision Tackles Ultron in New Marvel Series

James Spader talking as Ultron in Avengers: Age of Ultron by Marvel
Credit: Marvel Studios

When viewers last saw Vision, he’d been given a new form after the events of the WandaVision series, and now he’s set to return for the finale of a MCU trilogy following Agatha All AlongHowever, Paul Bettany’s lovable android will have more to deal with than fourth-wall-breaking witches as he goes toe-to-toe with Ultron.

For those of you in need of a Marvel refresh, Ultron is a powerful artificial intelligence created by Tony Stark and Bruce Banner in Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015). He becomes rogue and seeks to destroy humanity, believing it to be the greatest threat to peace.

Ultron looking over his shoulder in Marvel's Age of Ultron
Credit: Marvel Studios

Brought to life by the talented James Spader, Ultron is easily one of the biggest threats the Avengers have ever faced, in or out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since we won’t be seeing Kang the Conquerer any time soon, Marvel and Disney are simply hitting the restart button on some infamous AI.

It was confirmed this morning that original Ultron actor James Spader would reprise his role and return to the MCU. The Hollywood Reporter shared the following details upon the reveal.

Adding to the show’s mythological mix is Ultron, who, as Marvel fans know, was a sentient being created by Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, to act as a defense program but instead turned against humanity. He then created his own sentient being, who happened to be Vision, in order to have help in destroying the human race, but luckily for Earthlings, this “son” turns against his “father” to help the Avengers defeat the bad guy. (Got all that? If not, just rewatch Avengers: Age of Ultron.)

Artificial-intelligence-based villains never truly die, and that’s certainly factual for the MCU. As Spader returns as the infamous world-destroying supervillain, stakes are raised even higher for Vision’s return to the Avengers.

What Comes Next?

White Vision in WandaVision by Marvel
Credit: Marvel Studios

At the time of writing, we can’t say for sure what will unfold for Vision. However, anything following up the House of Harkness storyline has to be an absolute showstopper.

Once more, it seems Disney is hearing the call of the fanbase and giving them a battle royale between good and evil and world where AI is posing a threat to thousands of people, it’s therapeutic to see one of our favorite heroes knock his metallic cranium in.

The upcoming vision solo series follows on the heels of other productions, such as moon, Knight, Hawkeye, and Echo. While the series won’t start shooting until next year, hardcore Marvel fans have a great deal to look forward to as another chapter in the WandaVision trilogy unfolds.

Are you excited to see Vision take on Ultron? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!

 

 

Zach Gass

