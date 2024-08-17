Disney Confirms Live-Action ‘Gravity Falls’

Big things have been happening in the world of Gravity Falls lately. As fans close The Book of Bill, the triangular master of chaos has been working overtime after a mysterious website suddenly appeared with an ominous countdown clock, and the plot only thickened from there.

After a week or so of ciphering codes, easter, eggs, and solving puzzles, it looks like fans are getting one step closer to a massive reveal from series creator Alex Hirsch. However, nobody was likely suspecting a live-action Bill Cipher wreaking havoc at the Disney studio.

Related: Here’s Why Your Favorite Disney Channel Shows Were Ditched at the Height of Their Popularity

Gravity Falls is one of the most successful cult classic cartoons from Disney Television Animation, along with entries like Gargoyles and Bonkers. The fan base has long desired a third season, but it looks like viewers will be getting more than they asked for with a new live-action adaptation.

Gravity Falls Gets Real

For those out there who haven’t seen the show since the days of Disney XD, it tells the tale of twin siblings Dipper and Mabel Pines spend a summer with their eccentric Grunkle Stan in the mysterious town of Gravity Falls, uncovering secrets and battling supernatural forces while working at his tourist trap, the Mystery Shack.

Out of all the ghosts, sea monsters, and otherworldly entities they face, there is none quite so charismatic and chaotic as the infamous Bill Cipher.

Related: ‘The Owl House’ Season 1 Arrives on Disney+

To say that Bill and his interdimensional escapades caused a lot of trouble for the twins and their allies in the show would be an understatement, as “Weirdmageddon” nearly brought planes of existence to the brink of collapse. So what would happen if all of that were brought to the real world? Disney Channel might’ve just answered that question with the footage below.

The footage above surfaced on Twitter/X just this morning, and it seems that not even the Disney animators on How Not to Draw are safe from Bill’s meddling. At first glance, this episode might look like just the normal silly sketchbook session featuring two characters from Gravity Falls, but it also gave us a sneak peek of what a live-action version of the show might look like.

Related: Disney+ Show Criticized for Satanic and “Occult” Themes

This isn’t the first time a live-action adaptation has been teased, as the hyper-realistic style of the teaser on Cipher’s website might have been the smoking gun. Even so, the detail involved goes far beyond the standard Disney-level marketing.

What’s Going On

It started with the book, then came the mysterious websites, and then an actual interaction with Disney animation; what could possibly be next but the big screen? As Bill prepares to take over our dimension, could Dipper and Mabel be far behind?

Related: Disney Uses Occult Rituals For New Movie

While, we can’t say for sure at this time, it certainly looks like the citizens of Gravity Falls are getting a new of paint after over a decade off the air. Whatever happens, Bill is certain to unleash a new wave of interdimensional horrors on the House of Mouse.

What do you think is happening with Gravity Falls? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!