Disney Goes On Apology Tour, Finally Gives Fans What They Want

The idea that The Walt Disney Company released anything Deadpool-related is shocking all by itself, but could this R-rated superhero smash hit of the summer be responsible for killing off part of one of the most successful franchises under Disney’s belt?

Disney is currently on something of a rebound after the flop of 2023. With Inside Out 2 (2024) and Deadpool & Wolverine being the first billion-dollar successes the studio has seen in some time, it feels like the House of Mouse is climbing back to the top. However, the two films in question have one shocking thing in common.

Walt Disney is often credited for penning the phrase “always leave them wanting more,” and that’s precisely what both these films accomplished.

Inside Out 2 demonstrates how Disney and Pixar still need traditional morals and values for family-friendly features, and the new Deadpool sequel shows that sometimes a bit of fan service can go a long way. @arris_quinones goes into much further detail on that in the video below.

Deadpool Fixed Disney’s Problem

One of the biggest pieces of Disney news this week was the cancellation of Star Wars: The Acolyte, as the controversial Disney+ series was continuously beset by backlash and controversy during its eight-episode run. Amidst the “review bombing” and flame wars, could it be that Disney was actually listening to the audience?

Although Deadpool didn’t exactly put the knife to Disney’s throat, the actions of showrunner Leslye Headland and Lucasfilm CEO Kathleen Kennedy didn’t exactly help smooth things over with consumers. Insulting one’s primary fanbase and trying to force a narrative that scraps established Star Wars canon will do that.

Snarky remarks aside, the TikTok creator cuts right to the chase regarding what Disney has done right. On the subject of Deadpool & Wolverine, “It’s doing so good because it’s giving the fans what they want. It’s a movie clearly made for the fans, made for the target audience…”

Both of Disney’s latest billion-dollar hits were essentially a return to form. One was an animated family feature that stuck to the traditional Disney formula, and the other was a superhero summer blockbuster with enough Marvel easter eggs and action to make Galactus choke. Lucasfilm, on the other hand, can’t seem to keep up.

Blowing up the Death Star

Set during the High Republic era, The Acolyte follows a devout Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) who investigates a series of mysterious crimes that may be linked to his young Padawan (Amandla Stenberg), a dark side cult of witches and a sinister Sith Lord (Manny Jacinto). The premise was intriguing, but the delivery left much to be desired.

When compared to some of Disney’s success with the previously mentioned project, it’s clear that the show wasn’t pulled for being “woke” but rather because it failed to deliver what it promised.

Instead of a thrilling murder mystery set in the Star Wars universe amongst the Jedi and the Sith, Disney and Lucasfilm gave loyal fans a forced narrative that buried the desired elements in a story with little respect for the source material or its followers.

Disney canceled the series because it wasn’t what the fans wanted, it stopped being anywhere remotely close sometime around episode three. A lesson learned is better than one told, and the studio execs are taking notes.

That’s not to say Disney’ isn’t trying anything risky or new; the consistent developments of a return to Gravity Falls are proof of that. However, the studio is truly going to have to pay attention to what the consumers are saying, especially if the powers that be want to keep raking in the profits.

The two billion-dollar hits keeping Disney alive at the box office right now are a sign of healing, and the cancellation of the infamous Acolyte is a step in the right direction. It means the studio lets the audience have its say after a period of failed experimentation.

Do you think Disney has learned its lesson? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!