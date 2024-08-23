Disney Combats Backlash After DAS Scandal

Disneyland and the Walt Disney World Resort are some of the most popular vacation destinations in the world, and the Disney parks are designed to have something there for everyone. However, not everybody has been having such a magical time, and recent reports.

Inside the Magic recently covered a story about a narcoleptic guest who was denied appropriate care under Disney’s DAS program due to her condition. Naturally, this brings awareness of other disabilities, both the physically noticeable and those not so prevalent.

While it’s definitely clear the House of Mouse needs to rethink how much the current program aids those with disabilities or medical conditions, that doesn’t mean all the rides are inaccessible.

Disney Denies Disabled Community

Rylie Shaw is a Disney influencer and TikTok creator who is currently living with narcolepsy. In the footage above, she goes into great detail about how she was under-provided by the current DAS program, and she’s likely not the only one suffering from these terms.

Although the current DAS system goes to great lengths to aid people with autism and other neurological disorders, those are almost the only things covered by its current state. While having different mental health needs is certainly understandable, it feels like Disney is excluding more than actually helping.

The current DAS says nothing about those living with conditions like diabetes, muscular disorders, and a wide range of other conditions. That doesn’t exactly paint Disney in the best light.

There’s no denying that many guests have tried to abuse the system to cut back on wait times, but making the program accessible to such a small number of guests is definitely doing more harm than good. A user identified as “Dave” shared the following point in the comments on our previous coverage.

Dave writes,

“It’s an inconsistent mix of who is approved vs denied. Some with autism are approved, others with autism are denied. Some going through chemo approved, some denied. PTSD, life-threatening gastro diseases, insomnia, former make-a-wish recipients – the list goes on. Many families who truly benefit from the DAS are consistently being denied while some are being approved for similar disabilities. It’s shameful.” “Numerous denied persons report they were told that approvals are only for people who do not know what a line is. And others who are approved clearly know what a line is and are being accommodated as they should due to their disability.” “These reports have been sent to Disney for months, and they have not responded with humanity, responsibility, or truthfulness to those being discriminated against.”

It’s blatantly clear that this is not the most appropriate system, but it’s the only system currently in action. However, that doesn’t mean guests have to miss out on some of Disney’s most iconic rides and attractions.

User-Friendly Disney World Rides

The Walt Disney World Resort is one of the larger Disney parks, and many attractions are available to patrons with and without disabilities. Although the DAS might reserve them a place in line, it doesn’t magically make everything completely accessible.

With the exception of a few thrill rides, Disney World is home to many attractions that are wheelchair accessible and offer different aids to those with different impairments. Although experiences like live shows, 4D movies, and character interactions in distinctive venues are cleared all across the board, they aren’t exactly the faces of the prime Disney experience, but these rides might be.

The following list is a selection of popular Disney World attractions that all have some sort of accommodation for guests with different needs or physical limitations. They are all wheelchair accessible/accommodating to those who must leave them behind, provide audio or visual description devices, or offer some sort of aid, depending on the guest in question.

Magic Kingdom

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad – Guests may transfer from their wheelchair or mobility aid into an accessible vehicle.

The Haunted Mansion – Guests may transfer from their wheelchair or mobility aid into an accessible vehicle. Guest services also provides handheld captioning and audio description devices.

TRON Lightcycle/Run – A transferable vehicle equipped with a bench seat featuring a lap bar is available.

EPCOT

Journey Into Imagination with Figment – Guests may remain in their wheelchairs, and audio description devices are also available.

Living with the Land – Wheelchair accessible, and audio description devices are also available.

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure – Guests may remain in their wheelchairs, and both visual and audio description devices are available

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway – Audio description devices and handheld captioning devices are available for this attraction.

Millenium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run -Audio description devices and handheld captioning devices are available for this attraction, as well as assisted listening aids.

Slinky Dog Dash – Guests must transfer to a standard wheelchair, then to an accommodating ride vehicle

Twilight Zone Tower of Terror – Video captioning available for the hearing impaired.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Kilimanjaro Safaris – Wheelchair accessible with assisted listening devices and video captioning.

Various Animal Kingdom Exhibits- Wheelchair accessible with access to audio description devices at Guest Services.

It should be stated that while this is only a small sampling of accessible features at the Disney World parks, many cast members and employees consistently go above and beyond the call of duty to make the magic happen for everyone.

The DAS program is in desperate need of some attention, but that doesn’t mean the trip has to be canceled. There’s always something new and exciting at Disney, and it’s only fun if everybody gets to play.

Have you used the DAS program? Tell Inside the Magic about it in the comments below!