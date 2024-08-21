Disney Magic Ends for Guests with Disabilities

Although The Walt Disney Company has made leaps and bounds in the name of inclusion and representation, some of the practices at the theme parks leave much to be desired. The DAS system at places like Disneyland and the Walt Disney World Resort has undergone a massive shift that is proving to do more harm than good.

After a major restructuring earlier this year, the DAS system has become much more limited to guests with other conditions, such as developmental and neurological disorders. Although this might aid many guests visiting the parks, it has proven to hinder the experience of others whose conditions might not be as prevalent or obvious.

TikTok creator and Disney influencer Rylie Shaw is a Disney fan who suffers from narcolepsy, a condition where individuals are prone to fatigue, fainting, and sleeping disorders. In the footage below, she displays how the DAS system failed her and likely others with similar neurological disorders that greatly hinder one’s day at the parks.

Disney DAS: Disappointing and Shameful

As described by the creator above, her condition severely limits her ability to stand or remain upright for a long time. Because of the current DAS system’s lack of accessibility, Shaw was at a severe disadvantage when it came to experiencing all the magic Disney has to offer.

The influencer is one of thousands who suffer from this condition, and she is likely not the only one who is also a Disney fan. Additionally, she is likely not the only Disney fan who will likely reconsider their next trip to the parks, given the treatment of those with disabilities outside the new coverage.

According to Disney’s official rules, the DAS system only adheres to the following conditions.

“DAS is intended to accommodate only those Guests who, due to a developmental disability like autism or similar disorder, are unable to wait in a conventional queue for an extended period of time.” “DAS doesn’t provide immediate access to experiences, but rather allows Guests to request a return time for a specific experience that is comparable to the current standby wait.” “The Guest for which DAS is being requested must be present during registration and must experience the attraction when redeeming a DAS return time at the Disneyland theme parks.”

For a system meant to ensure the enjoyment of all guests, the DAS is severely limited compared to the one that came before. Guests with disabilities not outrightly mentioned in the DAS information will be accommodated differently, but they also might not get the aid they need, as Shaw displayed in her coverage.

Not a Good Look

It doesn’t take a genius to figure out that instances like these do not paint Disney in a good light. For a brand that so feverishly pushes the idea of fun for everyone, these reports don’t represent that maxim.

With Disney already in a scandalous legal battle involving accommodating guests with allergies, it might not be long before those in need of the DAS system also find themselves on the wrong end of the spear. Hopefully, someone at the House of Mouse will get the message before it’s too late