Marvel Takes Over EPCOT as Disney Steals 5 Million Guests From Universal

Walt Disney World Resort Sees Increase in Attendance While Universal Sees Dip

Attendance at Universal Orlando Resort’s theme parks dropped by over 9 percent in 2023, hampering the resort’s efforts to rebound from the pandemic and compete with Disney World.

These figures come from the Themed Entertainment Association (TEA) and AECOM’s latest annual report, which tracks global theme park attendance. The rankings of the top 20 North American parks have remained consistent since 2019, with only the order of the parks changing.

Although Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure surpassed Disney World’s other parks for the first time in 2021, Universal’s parks fell behind again in 2023. Universal Studios Florida welcomed 9.75 million visitors, and Islands of Adventure saw 10 million. In contrast, Disney’s Animal Kingdom attracted 8.7 million guests, while EPCOT experienced a 19.8 percent increase, drawing 11.98 million visitors.

EPCOT moved into third place, behind Magic Kingdom, which had 17.72 million guests (up 3.4 percent), and Disneyland Park in Anaheim, which had 17.72 million guests (up 2.2 percent).

The report indicates that apart from Magic Kingdom and EPCOT, attendance across Central Florida’s theme parks—including Disney’s Hollywood Studios, SeaWorld Orlando, and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay—declined in 2023. The TEA/AECOM report attributes part of this downturn to the slow recovery of international travel to pre-pandemic levels.

The decline in Orlando’s park attendance impacted North American averages, pulling down overall figures for the region. In contrast, Universal Studios Hollywood saw a significant 15 percent increase, reaching 9.6 million visitors, thanks in part to the launch of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD. This marks the first time Universal Studios Hollywood has outperformed any Disney World park.

Other parks that saw double-digit attendance gains include Disney’s California Adventure, Cedar Point, SeaWorld San Diego, Six Flags Magic Mountain, Six Flags Great America, and Six Flags Great Adventure.

On the global list, Magic Kingdom and Disneyland Park continued to lead, followed by Universal Studios Japan, Tokyo Disneyland, and Shanghai Disneyland in the top five. Several Chinese parks reported significant attendance increases, reflecting the easing of COVID-related restrictions.

The outlook for Universal Orlando Resort’s parks may not improve significantly in the near term. Recent Comcast earnings reports have indicated ongoing challenges with attendance, a trend expected to persist until the opening of Epic Universe in 2025. The debut of the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind roller coaster at EPCOT has significantly boosted the park’s attendance figures between 2022 and 2023.

As a significant addition to Disney’s lineup, the new attraction has revitalized interest in EPCOT, contributing to a substantial increase in visitor numbers. The roller coaster, one of the most anticipated attractions at Walt Disney World, combines cutting-edge technology with immersive storytelling, drawing many guests eager to experience the latest addition.

According to the latest attendance figures, EPCOT saw a notable surge in visitors, reflecting the success of the new ride. This influx contributed to the overall growth in Walt Disney World’s total attendance, which reached 48.1 million guests in 2023. This represents a significant draw for Disney, effectively capturing 10 percent of its visitors, or approximately 4.81 million guests, from Universal Orlando Resort’s theme parks.

The increased attendance at EPCOT, driven by the new Guardians of the Galaxy attraction, has impacted Universal’s performance in the competitive theme park market. Disney’s ability to attract such a large number of guests underscores the effectiveness of major new attractions in influencing visitor trends and enhancing park appeal.