Disney Parks Announce More Cultural Sensitivity Changes Following Historic ‘Peter Pan’ Decision

More changes are coming for one of Disney’s most iconic theme park rides.

This August, Peter Pan’s Flight reopened at the Magic Kingdom following an extended refurbishment. The ride initially closed in July and was scheduled to reopen in late August. However, the classic dark ride reopened ahead of schedule.

Alongside regular maintenance, a new scene debuted inside Peter Pan’s Flight, with Disney finally addressing one of the most problematic and offensive areas of its theme parks.

For years, guests would fly by a tribe of Native Americans, including Tiger Lily and her father, Big Chief. This scene had been heavily criticized for decades for its stereotypical nature.

The new scene depicts Tiger Lilly walking in a circle with another fellow tribe member, cutting the chief from the group altogether. This was a surprising but welcome change, and Disney plans to bring it to other versions of Peter Pan’s Flight around the world, including the original Disneyland Resort.

Disneyland to Update Iconic Peter Pan Ride

Following the reopening of Peter Pan’s Flight at the Magic Kingdom, the Disneyland Resort has announced that it will also update its version of the dark ride, according to The Orange County Register.

Walt Disney Imagineering will enact the same cultural sensitivity changes to the attraction that were recently unveiled at Walt Disney World in Magic Kingdom. The new Tiger Lily scene will be added to the ride, with “dignity and cultural authenticity” being a key focus of this upgrade.

The changes may not be a 1-1- replica of what guests can see at the Magic Kingdom, but Disneyland “expects to update the Never Land Tribe scene […] with changes similar to those made at the Magic Kingdom.”

Peter Pan’s Flight is not scheduled for refurbishment at the Disney Resort anytime soon, though operating hours can change at any time.

Disneyland Paris also announced the same changes would also be coming to its version of the ride.

Certain scenes from Disney’s original Peter Pan from 1953 have drawn criticism for decades, primarily due to the film’s portrayal of Native Americans.

As a result, the ride’s handling of the original Native American scene drew the same criticism, which was heightened even further as Disney made greater efforts to become more culturally sensitive.

Over the last decade, several sensitivity changes have been made to classic Disney attractions, such as Jungle Cruise and Pirates of the Caribbean.

Perhaps the best example of Disney’s efforts to be more inclusive is the closure of Splash Mountain and the opening of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. In 2023, both U.S. versions of the iconic log flume adventure closed permanently following decades of controversy regarding Splash Mountain’s source material, an often-forgotten Disney film from 1946 called Song of the South.

In their place came Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, a brand-new thrill ride that utilizes the same track layout and ride vehicles as Splash Mountain, only this time ditching the problematic theming and story elements from Song of the South, which had often been criticized due to its portrayal of African Americans.

Magic Kingdom’s version of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opened earlier this summer, with Disneyland’s version set to open in November.

