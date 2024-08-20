Disney Shuts Down Iconic Riverboat Ahead of Permanent Closure

One of Disney’s most iconic attractions has closed.

Related: Disney Finally Realizes Universal Is Better, Follows Its Lead

The Liberty Square Riverboat has closed at Magic Kingdom. This historic attraction takes guests around the Rivers of America, a man-made body of water intertwined with several Magic Kingdom locations, such as Liberty Square and Frontierland.

While this abrupt closure may come as a surprise, The Liberty Bell is only scheduled to be closed from August 20 to August 22, indicating that the maintenance and refurbishments the attraction is receiving will be fairly minor.

However, this closure comes days after The Walt Disney Company announced it would be overhauling the Rivers of America to make way for a brand-new expansion based on Pixar’s Cars franchise.

Related: New Pineapple Swirl Collection Launches at Walt Disney World

Disney first dropped the news during its D23 event in August, showing off concept art for two new Cars-inspired attractions for the Magic Kingdom. However, Disney left out the exact location of this new expansion, waiting until after D23 had wrapped up to deliver the news that Magic Kingdom’s new Cars expansion would be taking over the location of Rivers of America, as well as Tom Sawyer Island and the Liberty Square Riverboat.

This decision proved to be incredibly divisive within the Disney theme park community and has already become one of the company’s most controversial projects to date.

The Rivers of America are the first thing guests see as they take the final plunge on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure or as they wait in line at Haunted Mansion.

Not only are the Liberty Square Riverboat, Tom Sawyer Island, and Rivers of America fun attractions to enjoy, but they also contribute to Magic Kingdom’s overall look and aesthetic and have all been part of the park for decades.

Related: Disney Working on a Mystery Project at Its Forgotten Park

Exact dates regarding the closure of Tom Sawyer Island, Rivers of America, and the Liberty Square Riverboat are unspecified at this time, though construction on Magic Kingdom’s new Cars area is scheduled to begin in 2025, meaning guests likely will not have much time left to enjoy this trio of classic Disney attractions.

This was far from the only announcement Disney made during D23, with the company sharing updates on a variety of other projects. Disney confirmed two new Marvel rides are slated for Disneyland in California, and a new log flume adventure based on The Lion King will be built at Disneyland Paris.

Walt Disney World is also getting many new upgrades, with a new villain’s land planned for the Magic Kingdom and a new area inspired by Monsters Inc. (2001) announced for Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

How do you feel about Disney closing Rivers of America and the Liberty Square Riverboat?