Disney Finally Realizes Universal Is Better, Follows Its Lead

For decades, Walt Disney World Resort was the reason many guests headed to Central Florida. Of course, SeaWorld Orlando opened two years after Walt Disney World, but it was never able to grab the crowds like Walt’s Florida Project. However, Disney’s domination began to falter when Universal Orlando Resort opened its first theme park — Universal Studios Orlando — in 1990.

Since then, Universal Orlando has opened another theme park — Islands of Adventure — and a water park — Volcano Bay. It is also less than one year away from opening a massive third theme park, Epic Universe.

Disney used to set the standard for how a theme park operates, but over the last few years, Universal has quickly moved up in the ranks in terms of guest satisfaction and experience.

Does Disney do everything perfectly? No. Does Universal do everything perfectly? Again, no. But it seems that Universal is very willing to learn from Disney. Disney, on the other hand, appears allergic to following Universal, no matter how much what they are doing makes sense.

However, it seems that Disney execs are finally starting to figure out that there is nothing wrong with doing the same thing as your competition, regardless of who came up with it first.

For quite some time, Universal has been requiring guests to put their bags on X-ray machines while they walk through metal detectors. This allows Universal to see if anything in the bag is dangerous without having to open it and go through it, making the security experience much easier overall.

Despite Universal’s security system’s ease and convenience, Disney appeared hardwired to avoid it. Guests would walk through metal detectors with their bags. If the detector was set off, guests would have their bags inspected by a security guard. This became frustrating for guests who were hoping for a seamless experience.

However, recently, guests spotted X-ray machines being used at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park.

I spy new security equipment at Disneys Animal Kingdom 👀 Could this make going through security easy and more efficient with bags? It would be nice to not have to go get screened every time I forget to take my glasses case out of my bag 😅

At this time, we do not know if Disney plans to bring X-ray machines to the Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, or Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Hopefully, Disney will see how easily the X-ray machine can make things, and this will become the norm going forward.

Could DAS Changes Follow?

Back in April, Disney announced major changes to its Disability Access Service at both Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort. Now, only guests with developmental and cognitive disabilities like autism can qualify for Disney’s disability program. This has left thousands of disabled guests wondering if Disney theme parks are truly a place for them anymore.

Disney’s DAS changes were highly controversial and disappointing to many dedicated Disney fans. When the changes were announced, there was quickly a debate about whether the upcoming changes would truly prevent fraud.

Disney claimed that the changes were made because of the increase in abuse of its DAS program. Petitions were quickly started, and thousands signed them, begging Disney to change its mind and think of another way to prevent disability fraud.

One of the biggest movements by a group called DAS Defenders asks Disney to follow Universal’s disability method. Universal uses a third party and asks for certain documentation from a doctor. Once the guest is approved through the third party, they speak to a Universal Team Member. Requiring a doctor’s note makes it much more difficult for guests to commit disability fraud.

Disney has not indicated that it plans to change its new disability rules, but guests continue to hope that, like Universal’s security measures, Disney will follow suit in its disability steps.

