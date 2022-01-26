Universal Security Busts ‘Harry Potter’ Impersonators

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter is an experience at Universal Orlando Resort that draws Guests from all across the world.

Guests who visit Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida are treated to an immersive world filled with stunning views and incredible attractions in two separate locations, Diagon Alley at Universal Studios and Hogsmeade at Islands of Adventures.

While Guests enjoy the attractions– which include Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Hagrid’s Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure, The Flight of the Hippogriff, Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, and Ollivanders — there is plenty more to enjoy, as well.

Many don robes from their wizarding house and cast spells around Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley, but one thing that has to be noted is Universal’s policy for costume guidelines.

Just recently, @johnnymetro77 posted a video of two Guests who were impersonating Professor Severus Snape and Alastor Moody. Unfortunately, character impersonations are not allowed and they were busted by Universal Orlando Resort security as you can see in the video below:

Most likely, the Guests were asked to change into something more appropriate as their costume could give off the impression that they are Universal Team Members. If they refused, Universal Orlando reserves the right to ask them to leave the Park.

Universal Orlando Resort’s policy for costume guidelines can be read below:

Please see the following Costume Guidelines: No costume masks, veils, long trains, live animals, swords or weaponry are permitted. Face coverings worn for medical or health reasons are permitted. Any home-crafted wands must be rounded on either end and must be appropriate in nature.

Costumes cannot exceed 28” (inches) wide x 80” (inches) high to meet Universal Orlando’s metal detection regulations. Costumes are subject to secondary x-ray screening. Universal Orlando will have sole discretion to decide whether an item is permissible. Any item deemed inappropriate will be turned over by the owner and may be retrieved at the end of the day at the Universal CityWalk hub.

If a guest is spotted in a costume that is not deemed permissible, he or she will be asked to either remove the costume and change into something more appropriate, or exit the park.

Costumed guests may not give the impression that they are Universal Orlando Team Members.

To ensure guests’ safety, some costumes may not be permitted on certain attractions.

Outside of the Wizarding World, Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure are home to many more thrilling attractions, including The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, Jurassic World Velocicoaster, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack, The Simpson’s Ride, E.T. Adventure Ride, Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon, Hollywood Rip It, Ride It, Rock It, and The Incredible Hulk Coaster.

What do you think of the costume guidelines at Universal Orlando Resort? Let us know in the comments.

If you want to visit Universal Orlando Resort, you can today! Click here to get your vacation started! You can go to Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, then eat some dinner and grab a drink at CityWalk. Want to take a splash? Volcano Bay is ready for you. With so many fun events like Mardi Gras, Halloween Horror Nights, and more, Universal will give you an action-packed adventure like you are in the movies! Or, how about a trip to Universal Studios Hollywood to experience the movies?