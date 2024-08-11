Disney’s Disability Discrimination Overshadows Major Fan Event

This past weekend, The Walt Disney Company hosted its biennial event, the D23 Expo. The D23 Expo is the ultimate Disney fan event, full of amazing panels, stunning costumes, meeting Disney stars, and getting exclusive access to a ton of incredible Disney merchandise.

This year, the D23 Expo was bigger than ever, taking over both the Honda Center and the Anaheim Convention Center, which is located right across the street from the Disneyland Resort.

While fans had a ton of fun during the massive four-day event, Disney could not escape a dark cloud hanging over it.

Back in April, Disney announced that it was making some huge — and controversial — changes to its Disability Access Service (DAS). For years, the DAS program had allowed thousands of guests with a wide variety of disabilities to skip the conventional queue and utilize a shorter line. However, Disney’s new DAS rules only allow guests with certain developmental disabilities, like autism, to use the service.

Since the announcement, Disney has received considerable backlash, which has only increased since the changes went into effect in May at Walt Disney World Resort and June at Disneyland Resort.

One of the most outspoken critics of the changes to the DAS program is the group DAS Defenders. They have been protesting the changes, made a petition on Change.org that has nearly 30,000 signatures and have even written a letter to Disney CEO Bob Iger, asking him to reconsider Disney’s stance on the changes to its disability program.

During this year’s D23 weekend, DAS Defenders took calling out Disney to a whole new level.

The group had recently held a fundraising event, so they could purchase mobile billboards and drive them around the Anaheim area. They achieved their goal and did, in fact, purchase the mobile billboards. So, during a time when thousands of dedicated Disney fans were flooding the area, they were reminded of how exclusionary the theme parks are becoming.

However, the group did not just purchase one mobile billboard, they purchased four. Each one had different artwork and a different message. The messages showed many different types of people who no longer feel they are welcomed by Disney because their disabilities are not cognitive.

“I almost died for my country; I can’t risk dying for a theme park. Have fun for both of us. Stacy, Proud Vet”

“I felt unwelcome in the parks with my walker. I left in tears and haven’t been back. Love, Becca”

“Why do theme parks think I’m a burden? Love, Riley”

“Hi Grandma! Wish I could make memories with you, but I’m not safe in long lines. Love, Your Grandson”

Unfortunately, Disney has offered almost no solution to the thousands of guests who no longer qualify for a DAS pass. Disabled guests can either wait outside the attraction until their group (if they have one) gets to the front of the line, then they can meet them. However, a number of guests have been told that they should spend the extra money on the Lightning Lane MultiPass, but that can get very expensive.

Sadly, some guests have claimed that they were told that the parks may not be suitable for them anymore. For dedicated Disney fans, being told that a place that was once so inclusive is no longer for them is heartbreaking.

Despite all the backlash, Disney has not indicated that it has any plans to change its current DAS requirements or to develop another system for guests with medical disabilities who are excluded from the new system.

How do you feel about the changes to Disney’s disability program? Let us know in the comments.