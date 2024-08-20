Historic Disneyland Location Gone Forever as Princess Tiana Takes Over

Changes have hit the Disneyland Resort months early.

Related: Massive Disney Theme Park Closing Gates to Regular Guests in Fall 2024

The original Disneyland Resort in California is currently undergoing several major changes, with plenty more projects on the way in the coming years. During Disney’s D23 event in August, the company shared an update on the resort’s upcoming expansions, including the previously announced new Avatar land.

Similar to Pandora—The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom in Florida, Disneyland’s Avatar land will be a massive and thematically rich world for guests to explore. Disney unveiled this project some time ago, and while details remain quite vague, fans are eagerly anticipating the day they get to step into the world of Pandora in California.

However, Disneyland’s new Avatar expansion is far from the only thematic change to the resort, with Disneyland Park saying goodbye to Critter Country months ahead of schedule.

Related: Judge Denies Disney’s Request to Dismiss Harvey Weinstein Lawsuit

Earlier this year, Disney announced that Critter Country, one of several themed lands at Disneyland, would undergo significant changes and refurbishments as the park welcomes Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. This new spin on Disney’s classic log flume attraction, Splash Mountain, is expected to open later this year and usher in a new era for Disneyland.

As a result, Disney felt that Critter Country did not fit as well as it used to, announcing the area would be renamed and reworked into an area known as Bayou Country.

This announcement was shared during Disney’s D23 event, sending a shockwave throughout the theme park fandom. Fans visiting Disneyland this August are in for an even bigger shock, with Bayou Country replacing Critter Country three months early.

According to a new report from WDWNT, newly recorded audio on the Mark Twain Riverboat now refers to Critter Country as Bayou Country.

Related: Corrections Officer Arrested After Assaulting Toddler at Disney World

This update comes three months before it was expected. The new audio replaces the mention of Critter Country with Bayou Country as work continues on the area.

Bayou Country remains closed while construction on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure continues. The first iteration of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opened at the Magic Kingdom earlier this summer and has proven to be a big hit among guests. The new attraction is scheduled to open on November 15, 2024 at Disneyland Park.

When fully open, Bayou Country will feature several new areas and locations for guests to explore, like a new shop inspired by The Princess and the Frog, as well as a new quick service area called Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree.

What upcoming Disney Parks project are you most excited about?