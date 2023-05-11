Couple Rides EVERY Disney World Ride in One Day

It’s difficult to ride every attraction in a single PARK in one day at Walt Disney World – but how about every attraction in the entire RESORT? Impossible, you say? Well, it looks like one couple on TikTok achieved the impossible.

Many seasoned Disney fans can proudly say that they’ve ridden every single ride at Walt Disney World. These Guests never miss a new attraction opening and savor being able to check another ride off of their list. However, these rides are usually spread out over annual visits or multiple visits in a year.

In fact, many Guests struggle to ride every attraction in a single Park in one day. We don’t blame them – the Parks are big, lines can get very long, and with things like virtual queues, Genie+, and Lightning Lane, there’s bound to usually be one or two attractions you miss, even with the most valiant of efforts. However, one couple on TikTok has seemingly achieved the impossible – they have ridden every single attraction at the Walt Disney World Resort in one day.

@ParkSpeed considers themselves “theme park speedrunners,” according to their social media bios. While their account is thus far small, they have other posts detailing their experiences riding every ride at the Magic Kingdom in under ten hours, and even an earlier attempt at riding every attraction on the property back in January. It also seems as if the couple was following a specific challenge, as their official list contains 49 rides and excluded attractions like the Wildlife Express to Rafiki’s Planet Watch. They chronicled their journey with timestamps on their Twitter.

According to the video, the couple started their day by rope-dropping the World Showcase portion of EPCOT and making their way through before hopping to the Magic Kingdom as soon as Park Hopping hours began. They were there briefly before switching to Animal Kingdom, followed by Hollywood Studios, and then returning to the Magic Kingdom for Extended Evening Hours, which is a perk for Guests of Walt Disney World Resort hotels.

The couple began their journey with Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure in EPCOT at 8:28 a.m. and finished with TRON Lighcycle/Run at 12:55 a.m. Technically, that’s the next day, but it’s such an impressive feat! They also stated in the comments that they used 17 Lightning Lanes throughout the course of the challenge and were raising funds for Give Kids the World Village, meaning it was fun AND for a good cause.

Congratulations to ParkSpeed!