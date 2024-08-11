Disney Guests Flee Escalating Safety Threat, Stern Warning Issued

A guest recently fell victim to an unusual threat at Disney California Adventure Park. Disneyland Resort security was reportedly involved in the interaction. The Disney Park guest took to social media to warn others about what they experienced.

Disneyland Resort is “The Happiest Place on Earth,” but not everyone spends their vacation blissfully enjoying a churro on Buena Vista Street. Some Disney Park guests let the stress of an expensive, overcrowded, and hot theme park environment get to them.

Months ago, three women fought near a snack cart on Pixar Pier. In a video posted on Instagram, a fourth woman attempted to quell the conflict as children sat in strollers just feet away.

In another video, a woman holding her toddler physically shoved another guest watching the marching band in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle. The guests were standing in a circle on Main Street, U.S.A., enjoying the performance when the mother decided she wanted a front-row view. u/NyyDave posted the clip on Reddit:

Last week, Inside the Magic reported on two fights over seating at Pym’s Test Kitchen in Avengers Campus. Hundreds of horrified families watched as guests brawled over open tables at the Quick Service restaurant.

Another Disney Park guest, u/jpezoo, recently shared their “unpleasant” experience finding seating at Flo’s V8 Kitchen in Cars Land. Steps from Radiator Springs Racers, the Disney California Adventure Park restaurant is one of the most popular walk-up windows at the Disney parks.

The guest approached an empty table and sat down. Two women sitting nearby were outraged.

“There was an empty seat and table,” the Disney Parks fan explained. “These two young women nearby told me to leave before they flagged down security. According to them, they were saving that seat for their friend.”

The guest was flabbergasted and didn’t know what to do. Ultimately, they decided they didn’t want to involve Disneyland Resort security in the conflict with so many families nearby.

“I got up and left,” the Disney Resort guest recalled. “I prefer to avoid confrontation.”

In such a situation, it’s best to notify the nearest Disney cast member. They’re trained to de-escalate situations and can page security in a flash if necessary.

What’s the wildest thing you’ve witnessed at Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, or Downtown Disney District? In the comments, share your experience with Inside the Magic.