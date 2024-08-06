Binge or Bail? ‘Bluey’ Abandons Debut Season

Unless you’ve been under a rock (or backpacking in India with Grandpa Bob), you’re more than well acquainted with the name “Bluey.” Since gracing our screens on Disney+ and Disney Junior with 154 episodes spanning three seasons, the Australian animated series has enchanted and delighted audiences of all ages for years.

To say that the show has become a pop culture phenomenon would be a grand and glorious understatement as the series continues to captivate the world. However, there are still those uninitiated who have yet to taste the sweet pavlova that is Bluey.

Recently, Inside the Magic covered how both the fanbase and the show have essentially outgrown its first season, given the immense popularity and success of those that followed. However, if fans were to freshly embark on their own journey with the Heeler clan, there are several great places to start.

Where to Begin with Bluey?

The show has come a long way since season one, and the cutesy and (let’s be honest) filler episodes feel like an entirely different animated series compared to what we have today. If it’s a matter of quality, episodes like “Keepy Uppy” don’t exactly have the same emotional weight as later episodes like “Army” or “Stickbird.”

That being said, Bluey’s first season isn’t without its charm, heart, or hard-hitting episodes. Season one was where the show basically found its footing, disarming the audience with the simpler stuff first before dropping a massive narrative bomb in their laps.

Although it’s arguably Bluey’s weakest entry, her debut was packed to the brim with excellent starting points for any new fans just tuning in. Although the season consists of over 50 episodes, we’ve narrowed it down to the ones that are absolutely mandatory.

The following episodes all have reoccurring themes, gags, and references seen throughout the show, and they are all currently available to binge on Disney+. Along with Bluey’s official descriptors, you’ll find our talking points as to why to start with the episodes described.

Bob Bilby

“When it’s Bingo’s turn to bring her kindy’s Bob Bilby puppet home and record their weekend in the scrapbook, the family resolve to put down their screens and attempt to show him a good time.”

Are ya ready, Bob? Don’t let the purple Bilby puppet fool you; this episode not only contains some of the best jokes (even with a touch of cheeky adult humor), but it also comes with a lesson both kids and their parents need to learn. Screens have become a prominent fixture in our culture, and even Bluey and Bingo need to learn when it’s time to unplug.

“Bob Bilby” serves as a way for both kids and their parents to realize just what they might be missing out on when sucked into their tablets and phones. Life is not a spectator sport, as the saying goes.

Calypso

“At school, Bluey and her friends throw themselves into various games. Teacher Calypso keeps her charges on track with a wise word and a song… all except the mysterious Pretzel.”

One of Bluey creator Joe Brumm’s biggest strengths in the series is his dedication to world-building. In “Calypso,” we not only get a prime example of the show’s message of creative play but also a look into the world outside of Bluey and Bingo’s backyard.

Sometimes the best Bluey episodes are when she takes a backseat and lets the other characters have a turn in the spotlight. In the episode, we are introduced to other characters like the titular Calypso, the Terriers, Rusty, Indy, and all the rest in Bluey class. Simply put, the more the merrier.

Grannies

“A game of Grannies is fun, until Bingo and Bluey can’t agree on one simple question: Can grannies dance? Now they need to video call Nanna to get the answer.”

Say it with us now, “here come the grannies!” Along with giving the show one of its most quotable lines, “Grannies” supplies the entirety of the series with Bluey and Bingo’s elderly alter egos, Janet and Rita.

While this might not be a particularly thrilling episode, it’s a dose of silliness that guarantees a giggle or two. Plus, it also sets up other episodes like “Bus,” “Trains,” “Granny Mobile,” and “Ghostbasket.”

The Creek

“Bored of the local playground, Dad and the kids go through the bush on a journey to their local creek. Cast out of her comfort zone, Bluey’s eyes are opened to the beauty of the natural world.”

If there’s one element that truly matters in this episode, it’s perspective. Not only does Bandit take Bluey, Bingo, and Mackenzie into the bush for a relaxing dip in the creek, but it also gives the animators at Ludo Studio a chance to show off.

Bluey undoubtedly has an iconic art style, but the natural beauty of the titular creek truly shines in the show’s animation. This isn’t just a fun episode to watch; it’s a visual feast that comes to life as the characters interact with the environment.

The Adventure

“Princesses, horses and magic wands. Bluey and Chloe can play any role they want, when they embark on an adventure to save their playground kingdom from the Greedy Queen.”

This episode is our honorable mention. While it might not have a valuable moral or life lesson, it brings together several previously established elements, but it also might give fans a sneak peak at what a Bluey movie might look like.

There’s something very cinematic about “The Adventure,” and it’s more than the clearly Narnia-inspired epic fantasy that Bluey and Chloe invent. The way the show subtly changes its aspect ratio and intensifies its color palates lends the episode a different vibe that practically wouldn’t be recreated until “The Sign.” There might be more to it than meets the eye.

Copycat

“Bluey’s having fun copying everything Dad says and does, but the game takes a serious turn when Bluey finds a hurt budgie, and they have to make an emergency trip to the vet.”

“Copycat” is a sucker punch of an episode that separates Bluey from the rest of children’s media. What starts out as a silly game between Bluey and Bandit turns into a conversation about life, death, and how to cope with grief.

Not many kids’ shows can address that subject matter with the dignity and gentleness Bluey does, and this isn’t the only episode to cover such topics. “Copycat” wasn’t just a needed episode but a turning point in the entire franchise where the mask of a simple animated series came off.

The Sleepover

“A sleepover with their cousin means Bluey and Bingo get to stay up late! But when Muffin shows up exhausted after missing her nap, the girls get more fun than they bargained for.”

Along with being a blatant parody of The Hangover (2009), This episode introduced viewers to the full, chaotic, unbridled ball of madness that is Muffin Cupcake Heeler. At the same time, many would argue that episodes featuring the tiny terror offer little to nothing in the way of morals or relatability; they’re not looking at the bigger picture.

As much as parents like to imagine themselves raising Bluey or Bingo, chances are they’ve got a Muffin at home. The reason episodes surrounding Muffin exist is because she is the most realistic character in the series. She might be bratty, unruly, and occasionally destructive, but a little love goes a long way with her.

Camping

“While on a camping holiday, Bluey makes a new friend called Jean-Luc. Bluey may not understand him, but they find common language playing and hunting for a wild Daddy pig.”

If there was an episode that absolutely shattered the hearts of many, it was “Camping.” The friendship between Bluey and her French-speaking friend Jean-Luc is all kinds of adorable, which makes it all the more heartbreaking when they have to part.

Not only did this episode slam the audience in the feels with a chrome-plated baseball bat, but it sparked a seemingly endless shipping war after the season 3 finale. Jean-Luc might have had to leave Bluey behind (for now), but their story has had one of the most significant impacts on the show since the series first began.

Building Up Bluey

The first season of any long-running show is where it works out the kinks and finds its identity, and Bluey is no exception. While it indeed came into its own somewhere around “Copycat” or “Camping,” it still has more than a few episodes that allow new fans to cut through the fluff and get to the heart of the matter.

The other seasons are by no means immune to their own filler episodes, but the beloved animated series truthfully didn’t come into the form so many fans adore today until around its twelfth episode. As most of the fanbase continues to wait for the inevitable season four, fans new and old can still brush up on their Bluey with any of these selections from season one.