Is it finally time for a live-action Spider-Man series?

Related: New Live-Action ‘Spider-Man’ Series Ditches Peter Parker

The story of young Peter Parker, a nerdy kid from Queens, and the globally recognized motto, “With great power comes great responsibility,” has captivated audiences for generations. Various actors have brought New York City’s Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man to life in numerous Marvel television and film adaptations, all drawing inspiration from the rich legacy of Marvel Comics, created by the legendary Stan Lee and Steve Ditko.

The journey of one of the franchise’s most beloved Marvel characters began with Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man/Peter Parker in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy from 2002 to 2007. Andrew Garfield then took on the role in The Amazing Spider-Man series, starting in 2012 and continuing with its sequel, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 in 2014.

The most recent portrayal of Peter Parker is by Tom Holland, who first appeared in The Walt Disney Company’s Marvel Studios’ Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in Captain America: Civil War in 2016, followed by his solo debut in Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017.

Related: Disney Plans To Remake Tobey Maguire’s ‘Spider-Man 3’ in the MCU: Report

After the events of MCU’s Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and the reality-altering spell cast by Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), Tom Holland’s Peter Parker has intentionally withdrawn from the public eye.

Now, it appears that an upcoming live-action Spider-Man series has found some of its key roles.

Nicolas Cage — The Newest Spider-Man?

Importantly, in the Marvel comic books, Peter Parker isn’t the only iteration of the web-slinger.

Stan Lee famously said that anyone can be Spider-Man — an idea vividly demonstrated in Amy Pascal, Christopher Miller, and Phil Lord’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023). This vast “Spider-Verse” features a numerous Multiversal web of Spider-People, including Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), Miguel O’Hara (Oscar Isaac), Jessica Drew (Issa Rae), Hobie Brown (Daniel Kaluuya), and Spider-Cat (Amanda Troop).

Even Nicolas Cage, who played the iconic, smooth-talking Spider-Man variant in Into the Spider-Verse (2018), Spider-Noir, counts as yet another “Spider-Person” in the vast Spider-Verse (and larger Multiverse).

According to a report from Variety, it appears as if Braveheart (1995) and Into The Storm (2009) star, Brendan Gleeson, has been confirmed to play an undisclosed role in MGM+ and Amazon’s Sony Pictures Television collaboration, the new live-action Spider-Verse spinoff series Spider-Noir, led by co-showrunners and executive producers Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot and starring none other than Cage himself back in the lead role.

Additionally, Variety reports that actor Lamorne Morris has been cast as Robbie Robertson in the upcoming period piece set in an alternate universe, a “driven, hard-working” journalist who “won’t take no for an answer”. Morris’ character in Spider-Noir, a new series has been officially described as follows:

A dedicated journalist trying to make it with the odds stacked against him as a black professional in 1930s New York. He takes on riskier stories that no one else would touch in order to catch attention and a paycheck. He is willing to do whatever is necessary for his career.

Sony Pictures, who owns the Spider-Man franchise film rights, is proving to be dedicated to their superhero cash cow.

With Sony and Marvel Studios’ joint venture, the upcoming Tom Holland-led Spider-Man 4 rumored to begin filming this September, it’s only a matter of time before the Spider-Man franchise — arguably the most successful superhero franchise of all time — will hit audiences’ screens once again.

If Sony has their way, fans of the web-slinging New Yorker will likely see the wall-crawling icon soon.

And it won’t just be with The Walt Disney Company’s Marvel Studios (ever-more reliant on Sony and 20th Century Fox’s Marvel IPs of old), as new ventures like this Spider-Noir series could help revitalize the Sony Spider-Man Universe (SSU), home of much-memed box office flops like Morbius (2022) starring Jared Leto as Michael M. Morbius, and Madame Web (2023) starring Dakota Johnson as Madame Web/Cassandra Webb/Cassie Webb.

Spider-Noir will reportedly tell the story of an “aging and down on his luck private investigator (Cage) in 1930s New York, forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero”.

Will there be a gritty, 1930s version of Aunt May or Norman Osborn’s Green Goblin? We’ll have to wait to find out.

Is the Spider-Noir series with Nic Cage going to be Sony’s Spidey savior? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!