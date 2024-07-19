Marvel FINALLY Reveals Full Look of Two Major Surprise Characters in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

Marvel Studios has only gone and done it.

Next week, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will officially change with the opening of Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) in movie theaters worldwide.

Directed by Shawn Levy and scripted by a team that includes Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Zeb Wells, Ryan Reynolds, and Levy himself, the film features Ryan Reynolds reprising his role as the wisecracking Wade Wilson/Deadpool and Hugh Jackman returning as the grizzled Logan/Wolverine.

Notably, this film will be the MCU’s first foray into R-rated territory, following in the footsteps of 20th Century Fox’s (now 20th Century Studios) successful Deadpool (2016) and Deadpool 2 (2018).

Speculation about the film’s plot has been rampant, with rumors suggesting the introduction of a Multiversal device known as “The Anchor.” This concept, showcased in teaser footage, hints at cataclysmic stakes, where entire worlds face annihilation if a Variant is killed within the “Battleworld” arena.

The first teaser, which aired during Super Bowl LVIII, features Deadpool himself teasing monumental changes to the cinematic universe. Add the Time Variance Authority and the enigmatic Mr. Paradox (played by Matthew Macfadyen) into the mix, and it’s clear that the Sacred Timeline is in jeopardy.

Although Deadpool & Wolverine isn’t being billed as Deadpool 3, it is a clear follow-up to the Fox movies presented instead as a solid two-hander. In the grand tradition of the MCU’s Multiverse Saga, there will be plenty of twists and turns for these beloved characters.

Deadpool & Wolverine is shaping up to be a star-studded affair with an array of cameos from both the MCU and Fox’s legacy of Marvel films.

Among the notable appearances is Jennifer Garner reprising her role as Elektra Natchios from Daredevil (2003). The X-Men roster will see familiar faces, with Tyler Mane returning as Sabretooth and Aaron Stanford returning as Pyro from X-Men (2000) and X2 (2003), respectively.

Fans can also expect to see favorites from Tim Miller and David Leitch’s Deadpool movies, including Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Rob Delaney as Peter, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Shioli Kutsuna as Yukio, Stefan Kapičić as Colossus, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar.

Newcomer Emma Corrin joins the cast as the antagonist Cassandra Nova–a character seemingly based on the Cassandra Nova from Marvel Comics, who is equipped with telekinetic and telepathic powers and is the twin sister of Professor Charles Xavier/Professor X.

Anticipation is sky-high for Deadpool & Wolverine, with projections suggesting it could eclipse even Disney Pixar’s Inside Out 2 (2024) as the biggest domestic opener of the year–Inside Out 2 surpassed Dune: Part Two and quickly became part of the $1 billion club.

While Marvel has been generous with sneak peeks, they’re taking stringent measures to keep the film’s biggest secrets under wraps until the official release.

However, the latest trailer just dropped, and while it’s more of the same in many cases, it does include the first full look at Lady Deadpool and confirms that Dafne Keen’s X-23 will appear in the movie after all.

It’s no secret that Deadpool will include several cameos in the form of Multiversal Variants from across the Marvel Studios and Fox franchises. Even for Deadpool, other Variants set to appear include Kidpool, Headpool, Babypool, and Dogpool.

After much speculation, Ladypool was teased in earlier promotional footage, but this final trailer finally gives fans the first full look of the character. Watch here:

There is still no confirmation of who is under the mask, but there are plenty of rumors.

The common rumor remains that it is either Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, or Ryan Reynolds under the mask. The former has long been reported as being part of the MCU movie, appearing either as Lady Deadpool or as music superstar Dazzler.

The latter has more weight considering that Taylor Swift is currently undertaking her most ambitious and record-breaking tour–The Eras Tour–to date. There is still a chance that the singer could star as Lady Deadpool, but another name is gaining steam on that front.

Fellow actress and Ryan Reynolds’ wife, Blake Lively, is one of the favorites to appear as Lady Deadpool opposite her husband. That said, another theory is that Reynolds himself plays Lady Deadpool.

But it wasn’t just Lady Deadpool’s full appearance in the final Deadpool & Wolverine trailer that came as a surprise. Marvel Studios also confirmed that Dafne Keen would reprise her role as Laura Kinney, AKA X-23.

Dafne Keen’s portrayal of Laura Kinney, or X-23, in the 2017 film Logan garnered widespread acclaim for its intensity and maturity.

Keen’s chemistry with Hugh Jackman was central to the film’s emotional impact. Their evolving relationship, from mutual distrust to a deep, almost familial bond, added significant emotional weight to the narrative. Critics and audiences praised Keen’s ability to hold her own alongside seasoned actors, recognizing her portrayal as one of the highlights of Logan.

The character’s popularity surged following Keen’s performance, sparking discussions about potential future appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With the X-Men rights now under Disney and Marvel Studios, it was only a matter of time until the return of X-23. Keen was last seen playing Jedi Padawan Jecki Lon in Star Wars: The Acolyte.

With record-breaking ticket pre-sales, Deadpool & Wolverine is shaping up to be one of the most successful non-Avengers MCU movies ever.

