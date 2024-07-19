Individuals Threaten To Leak MCU Reboot Plan, Marvel Responds

After months of passionate speculation, a type not seen since the days of Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), Marvel Studios and Shawn Levy’s Deadpool & Wolverine will officially drop in movie theaters next week. As time passes, Marvel aims to protect the secrets of its upcoming MCU reboot movie.

Deadpool & Wolverine will officially debut on Thursday, July 25, 2024. The movie, directed by Shawn Levy, from a script by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Zeb Wells, Ryan Reynolds, and Levy himself, will act as the official Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of both of its titular characters: Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson/Deadpool and Hugh Jackman’s Logan/Wolverine.

The movie is also the first R-rated feature film to be included in the MCU. This follows on from the R-rated 20th Century Fox (now 20th Century Studios) entries–Deadpool (2016) by Tim Miller and Deadpool 2 (2018) by David Leitch.

While Deadpool & Wolverine is not Deadpool 3, as Shawn Levy recently confirmed, it will act as a sequel of sorts to the previous Deadpool, and seemingly Wolverine, movie installments. That said, this is the Multiverse Saga, and in true MCU fashion, things are looking pretty heated for the Merc with a Mouth and the adamantium-pumped mutant.

Over the last few months, reports have circulated regarding the content of Deadpool & Wolverine. Initially, rumors included the use of a Multiversal mechanic called “The Anchor,” which would see entire worlds destroyed if a Variant from there was slain in the apparent “Battleworld” area featured in the trailer footage.

Another element comes from Wade Wilson himself, who claims, in the first teaser trailer for Super Bowl LVIII, that the “cinematic universe is about to change forever.” This, along with including the Time Variance Authority and the new character Mr. Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen), signals that the Sacred Timeline may be manipulated.

So far, Deadpool & Wolverine looks like a cameo fest, with several characters from across the MCU and Fox spectrum turning up. Big names include Jennifer Garner’s Elektra Natchios, who first appeared as the heroine in Daredevil (2003).

As for the X-Men, Aaron Stanford and Tyler Mane reprise their roles as Pyro and Sabretooth from the original Fox X-Men trilogy, while most characters from the previous Deadpool movies also appear.

Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Rob Delaney as Peter, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Shioli Kutsuna as Yukio, Stefan Kapičić as Colossus, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar will all feature in Deadpool & Wolverine, with MCU newcomer Emma Corrin portraying antagonist Cassandra Nova.

With Deadpool & Wolverine projected to be the biggest domestic opening of the year, most likely surpassing Disney Pixar’s Inside Out 2 (2024), many people are eager to see the new Marvel movie. Footage has been seen around the world thanks to Marvel’s own screenings, but to protect the secrets, actions are now in place.

According to Steven Weintraub, Editor-In-Chief of Collider, Marvel has placed strict guidelines on social media chatter and reviews to curb the threat of individuals spoiling the movie.

The #DeadpoolAndWolverine social embargo lifts 7/22 at 7pm PT. The review embargo will lift on 7/23 at 3pm PT. The first screenings for everyone will be on 7/22. @MarvelStudios is trying to keep spoilers offline as long as they can. Heard the movie is [thumbs up]

the #DeadpoolAndWolverine social embargo lifts 7/22 at 7pm PT. The review embargo will lift on 7/23 at 3pm PT. The first screenings for everyone will be on 7/22. @MarvelStudios is trying to keep spoilers offline as long as they can. Heard the movie is 👍👍 pic.twitter.com/U6O1hUplDe — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) July 8, 2024

Related: Silver Surfer Recast: “Anti-Woke” Mob Will Be Thrilled Over Latest MCU Report

In true internet fashion, though, some footage from the viewings of the first 30 minutes has already leaked.

Alongside the many character cameos from across the franchises, the film will feature multiple Deadpool Variants. Confirmed so far are Headpool, Dogpool, Kidpool, and Babypool. Lady Deadpool will also arrive in the MCU.

Speculation has been rampant over Lady Deadpool’s part in the movie, and a more recent trailer confirmed that she was, in fact, in the film. Some are curious to see if the long-rumored Taylor Swift will play the role or if it will be actress (and Ryan Reynolds’ wife) Blake Lively.

Blake Lively is the odds-on favorite to appear as Lady Deadpool, with rumors still suggesting that Taylor Swift will likely play Dazzler–a music superstar from Marvel Comics.

With the tongue-in-cheek nature of the Deadpool movies and the element of breaking the fourth wall, Reynolds would very likely include Taylor Swift as Dazzler while the singer embarks on her own sell-out Eras Tour–which just so happened to sell to Disney+ earlier this year…

Following the many MCU changes installed over recent months in response to the franchise’s current shaky reputation and reliability, Deadpool & Wolverine is the only MCU movie to be released in 2024. The film has reignited something in the superhero fandom, with large pre-sales lending themselves to Disney CEO Bob Iger’s claim that superhero fatigue was not the problem; quality was.

His comments came during a particularly rough year for Marvel Studios, with both Peyton Reed’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) and Nia DaCosta’s The Marvels (2023) struggling to make a dent at the box office.

In the latter case, Iger explained that there was a lack of supervision on the set of DaCosta’s movie, which could have led to its underperformance.

Related: Disney’s New MCU Confirmed, Marvel Reveals Multiple Projects Will Be Abandoned

No matter how fans view it, Deadpool & Wolverine is on track to deliver the biggest box office numbers of the year and will likely cross the $1 billion mark in record time.

Hang on to your hats; it will be a gory, curse-filled, action-packed time in theaters on July 25.

How are you hoping to avoid spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!