Marvel Needs to Kill Deadpool, Despite Massive Success

Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) is one of the most successful films of the year, with a global box office of $550 million at the time of writing, but what does this big heaping help of fan service say about the current state of Marvel Studios? With the Sacred Timeline and the Marvel Multiverse pushing things into rigamarole status for the MCU, the Merc with the Mouth has only further pushed things off the rails.

It’s no secret that Deadpool is one of the most beloved heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (since he has technically joined). The thing is, he’s far from the character Marvel needs in the forefront.

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Anyone who brutally butchers a whole platoon of TVA soldiers with the desecrated Adamantium corpse of Wolverine really doesn’t exactly fit the heroic mold set by characters like Spider-Man, Captain Marvel, and Captain America. Given the studio’s current, it might be time to retire the archetype.

Marvel Needs Its Heroes

If you’ve been keeping track of the recent Marvel headlines, the two names getting the most heat are Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.). Marvel truly hasn’t had a huge success with its classic heroes since Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023), which proves to be a problem for Marvel’s image.

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Deadpool is a crowd favorite; that much cannot be denied, but it feels incredibly unusual that a studio built on heroes saving the world from the forces of evil currently depends so much on villains and antiheroes. Both archetypes have their place, but many longtime fans would agree that it’s time for Marvel Studios to bring back the classic good versus evil storylines.

The Merc with a Mouth, is a fourth-wall-breaking, wisecracking anti-hero with accelerated healing and a penchant for ultra-violent action, crude jokes, lewd humor, and relying on far too many gimmicks to stay popular. Deadpool might have a massive following, but Wade Wilson is hardly the heroic type the studio is known for.

Additionally, it doesn’t just stop with Deadpool. Kathryn Hahn is set to reprise her iconic MCU role as Agatha Harkness for Agatha All Along on Disney+, continuing this antihero fascination Marvel seems to have in recent media.

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Similar to characters like Deadpool and Loki, Agatha might not be 100 percent pure evil, but her aptitude for black magic, dark rituals, and manipulation hidden behind that smiling face doesn’t exactly fit the heroic standard. This anti-hero quality makes her a captivating and morally ambiguous figure, but it blurs the lines between good and evil and forces viewers to question their own perceptions of heroism.

Getting Back to Basics

There’s nothing wrong with wanting or even expecting more from our heroes and antiheroes, but the primary reason millions love Marvel is that they love seeing strong, likable, and admirable characters triumph over their evil adversaries. Leave the darker stuff to DC.

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Additionally, it seems that Marvel is even preparing to return to its original motifs. As of now, Anthony Mackie takes up the stars and stripes again for Captain America: Brave New World (2025), and Marvel’s first family is set to take on Ralph Ines’ Galactus in the MCU arrival of the Fantastic Four.

So much has been said about superhero fatigue being the biggest problem plaguing the genre, but director James Gunn said it best. In a report from The Independent, the former Marvel mainstay had this to say on the matter.

“We love Superman. We love Batman. We love Iron Man. Because they’re these incredible characters that we have in our hearts. And if it becomes just a bunch of nonsense on-screen, it gets really boring.”

In this writer’s opinion, that sounds an awful lot like the most recent Deadpool film. Deadpool & Wolverine was a good time, but it wasn’t exactly an emotional powerhouse by any stretch of the imagination.

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When I think of a good Marvel movie, such as Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), I love seeing a team of different superpowered individuals working together despite their petty gripes to overcome a common enemy who threatens their world. Whether that’s Ronan the Accuser, the High Evolutionary, or even Thanos the Mad Titan, watching the good guys beat the bad guys will never go out of style.

Do you think Marvel needs to get back to basics? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!