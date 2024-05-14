Yet another title has gone the way of the dodo. Is Disney really doing this?
Now, it appears as if Disney is changing the plan once again for this anticipated Marvel show — and this time, fans are getting a bit peeved.
Goodbye, Darkhold Diaries
The Disney+ show is expected to embrace a “musical theater” style, inspired by the surprising success of songs like “Agatha All Along.” Adding to the excitement, esteemed lyricists and composers Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, known for their work on Broadway hits like Book of Mormon and Disney’s Frozen, have created the memorable jingles featured in WandaVision.
It’s very possible that the future show will finally be titled Agatha All Along or simply Agatha — making all of these title changes into a surprising meta joke from The Walt Disney Company and Marvel Studios.
Seeing as many fans do not seem to get this likely joke, fans are now gathering to ridicule this decision and cast doubts on its future as one of Marvel’s only 2024 releases, alongside summer-slated Deadpool & Wolverine and Disney+’s Daredevil: Born Again. Taking to social media like X/Twitter, the upset seems palpable:
How are they getting worse
— Joel “Bam” Watts (@Bamalam) May 13, 2024
Nobody wants this show. Shelf it. Go make something else
— Jemel One Five 🪂 (@JemelOneFive) May 13, 2024
I’m a firm believer this show will never come out 💀
— Draven (@DravenMayberry) May 13, 2024
Calling out this seemingly misplaced upset, other fans are jumping to Disney’s rescue and pointing out the “truth” behind the new Agatha title:
Some people seem confused, but it's a play on the first Narnia title. The Lion, Witch and the Wardrobe. They just thought they were being cute.
— Patbacknitro(@Youtube) (@Patbacknitro) May 13, 2024
Someone's not getting the point because they are busy hating.
— Raashid Clt (@AnimeJunki3) May 13, 2024
Still, the Marvel hate train seems to be chugging steadily along:
Cause marvel died years ago and they’ just want to beat the horse as much as possible
— Beehive🔛🔝🐝 (@extremejuuls) May 13, 2024
Perhaps this confusion is all just good marketing — after all, no press is bad press, right?
Many fans seemingly beg to differ, however, as this likely marketing stunt could potentially be turning would-be fans of the series away from the franchise.
With Marvel execs basically confirming this is probably an elaborate joke, it’s likely only a matter of time before a trailer (and the show’s actual name) is officially dropped.
