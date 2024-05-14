Yet another title has gone the way of the dodo. Is Disney really doing this?

Currently, Marvel Studios’ original Disney+ (Disney Plus) production, WandaVision, is set to expand the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with two spinoff series. These new additions include Vision Quest, anticipated to premiere around 2025, and what would have been Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, which will center on Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness. In the anticipated Marvel TV series, Kathryn Hahn would reprise her role as Agatha, now leading a coven of witches. Joe Locke would (likely) portray Billy Maximoff/Billy Kaplan (currently slated to play “Teen”), Wanda Maximoff’s son and the superhero Wiccan from Marvel Comics, while Sasheer Zamata would play Sorceress Jennifer Kale. Debra Jo Rupp and Fred Melamed would return as Mrs. Hart and Arthur Hart, respectively. Additionally, Aubrey Plaza, Ali Ahn, and Maria Dizzia have been previously cast in undisclosed roles, likely as other members of Agatha’s coven, with Plaza possibly playing Rio Vidal. Additionally, Broadway icon Patti LuPone would take on the role of Lilia Calderu, an elder witch within the witches’ coven (one role she’s gotten in trouble with Marvel over).

Now, it appears as if Disney is changing the plan once again for this anticipated Marvel show — and this time, fans are getting a bit peeved.

Goodbye, Darkhold Diaries

And hello… The Lying Witch with Great Wardrobe? Yes, Disney is scrapping the much-anticipated Agatha show’s title once again. Formerly, the show was titled Agatha: House of Harkness and later Agatha: Coven of Chaos until Agatha: Darkhold Diaries appeared to be the final iteration of the name. Discussing Film managed to document the announcement from Marvel’s official social media before it was mysteriously wiped from their channels: The ‘AGATHA’ series has been retitled again to ‘AGATHA: THE LYING WITCH WITH GREAT WARDROBE’ Releasing later this year on Disney+ (continued) Marvel has now removed the post for the new AGATHA logo. Marvel has now removed the post for the new AGATHA logo. pic.twitter.com/T74PLUa0CO — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 13, 2024

The Disney+ show is expected to embrace a “musical theater” style, inspired by the surprising success of songs like “Agatha All Along.” Adding to the excitement, esteemed lyricists and composers Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, known for their work on Broadway hits like Book of Mormon and Disney’s Frozen, have created the memorable jingles featured in WandaVision.

It’s very possible that the future show will finally be titled Agatha All Along or simply Agatha — making all of these title changes into a surprising meta joke from The Walt Disney Company and Marvel Studios.

Seeing as many fans do not seem to get this likely joke, fans are now gathering to ridicule this decision and cast doubts on its future as one of Marvel’s only 2024 releases, alongside summer-slated Deadpool & Wolverine and Disney+’s Daredevil: Born Again. Taking to social media like X/Twitter, the upset seems palpable:

@Bamalam: How are they getting worse

@JemelOneFive: Nobody wants this show. Shelf it. Go make something else

@DravenMayberry: I’m a firm believer this show will never come out 💀

Calling out this seemingly misplaced upset, other fans are jumping to Disney’s rescue and pointing out the “truth” behind the new Agatha title:

@Patbacknitro: Some people seem confused, but it’s a play on the first Narnia title. The Lion, Witch and the Wardrobe. They just thought they were being cute.

@AnimeJunki3: Someone’s not getting the point because they are busy hating.

Still, the Marvel hate train seems to be chugging steadily along:

@extremejuuls: Cause marvel died years ago and they’ just want to beat the horse as much as possible

Perhaps this confusion is all just good marketing — after all, no press is bad press, right?

Many fans seemingly beg to differ, however, as this likely marketing stunt could potentially be turning would-be fans of the series away from the franchise.

With Marvel execs basically confirming this is probably an elaborate joke, it’s likely only a matter of time before a trailer (and the show’s actual name) is officially dropped.

Do you think Marvel Studios are playing a joke on fans? Are you excited for the new Agatha: The Lying Witch with Great Wardrobe show? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

