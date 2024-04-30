‘Iron Man’ Confirmed to Return This Summer Following Years-Long Hiatus

Marvel’s most iconic character is confirmed to return very soon for fans of the MCU.

Disney+ has become the go-to streaming service for millions of users due to its unmatched collection of classic animated films and live-action blockbusters. With The Walt Disney Company having its hand in practically every major brand in the world, Disney+ is home to near-unlimed amounts of content, ranging from iconic Pixar films like Ratatouille (2007) and Finding Nemo (2003) to intense, action-packed franchises like Star Wars and Marvel.

Disney+’s success can be heavily attributed to Marvel Studios, with nearly every piece of Marvel Cinematic Universe content being available to stream on the platform. Fans can catch up on the beginnings of the MCU with films like Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) and the first Avengers film, or catch up on all the latest developments and storylines with new shows such as Ms. Marvel, Loki, and Echo.

However, Disney+ users outside of North America will notice that the service lacks a major character and a major film.

Disney+’s selection of titles varies heavily based on location, with the French version of the platform missing some key titles. French users will notice that Avatar: The Way of Water (2023) and Iron Man (2008) are both missing from Disney+. The original Iron Man is perhaps the most important film within the MCU, as it not only kicked off the years-long MCU saga but launched Robert Downey Jr. to worldwide stardom.

Robert Downey Jr. portrayed Tony Stark in a total of ten Marvel films: Iron Man(2008), The Incredible Hulk (2008), Iron Man 2 (2010), The Avengers (2012), Iron Man 3 (2013), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019) all of which spanned nearly two decades.

French users of Disney+ have been unable to stream the original Iron Man for years, as the movie is not featured on the streaming platform. However, according to new reports, this will all change this summer, with Iron Man and a whole host of other titles being added to the French version of Disney+.

Iron Man will debut on the French version of Disney+ on May 10, 2024. The folowing list of films will also debut on the paltform in May.

Bohemian Rhapsody – May 3

Date of an Evening – May 3

Avatar: The Way of Water – May 17

The Banshees of Inisherin – May 31

Iron Man is arguably the most important film released by Marvel Studios. The movie kicked off what would later be known as the Infinity Saga, a years-long expansive storyline that would culminate with Avengers: Endgame in 2019. Tony Stark quickly became the face of the MCU, which in turn made Robert Downey Jr. a crucial figure for Marvel.

Since his departure from Marvel, Downey Jr. has kept things quite simple, starring in Dolittle (2020), “Sr.” (2022), and more recently, Oppenheimer (2023).

While Tony Stark’s storyline came to an end in 2019, love for the character, as well as Robert Downey Jr’s performance, has continued, with rumors regarding the character’s possible return making headlines for months. Downey Jr. himself said he would be “happy” to return to the role if done right.

What’s your favorite Marvel movie?