Chris Hemsworth Agrees: ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Was Terrible

Chris Hemsworth is finally saying what Marvel fans knew from the start: Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) is pretty bad.

The Funniest Avenger Regrets Being a “Parody”

Chris Hemsworth has been a crucial part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since nearly the beginning. Since debuting as the God of Thunder in Thor (2011), he has appeared in four direct sequels, four Avengers movies, several cameos, and a number of voice performances, primarily for the Disney+ What If…? series.

Hemsworth’s take on Thor has evolved over the years. In his first appearance, he was characterized by pathos and arrogance (likely at least partially due to director Kenneth Branagh’s Shakespearian background), later evolving into a funnier and more comical character. However, it was Thor: Ragnarok, directed by Taika Waititi, which cemented a new image of Thor; this version of the superhero was lighter, even goofy at times, while still working through deep emotional issues and stakes.

According to a new profile in Vanity Fair, Chris Hemsworth got in over his head with that particular aspect of Thor, and he feels pretty bad about it now. Speaking of Love and Thunder (which was also directed by Taika Waititi), the Australian actor said, “I got caught up in the improv and the wackiness, and I became a parody of myself. I didn’t stick the landing.”

Without saying so directly and likely insulting his co-workers and Waititi, it seems pretty clear that Chris Hemsworth doesn’t think much of Love and Thunder. While critics praised his co-stars Christian Bale, Natalie Portman, and Tessa Thompson, it also can’t be denied that fans generally disliked the increasing tonal consistencies of Thor himself (not to mention all the screaming goats).

“They Got Way Cooler Stuff”

In the profile, Chris Hemsworth also revealed his frustrations with Thor and that he often felt like he did not receive the same kind of nuanced characterization as Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man or Chris Evans as Captain America. He said, “Sometimes I felt like a security guard for the team. I would read everyone else’s lines and go, oh, they got way cooler stuff. They’re having more fun.”

Chris Hemsworth even went so far as to say that he felt replaceable at the time, commenting, “What’s my character doing? It was always about, ‘You’ve got the wig on. You’ve got the muscles. You’ve got the costume. Where’s the lighting?’ I’m part of this big thing, but I’m probably pretty replaceable.”

That is a pretty interesting take from one of the key figures in the biggest movie franchise of all time. Notably, elsewhere in Vanity Fair, Robert Downey Jr. disagreed with his fellow Avenger, saying:

“First off, Thor as a character was super tricky to adapt—lots of implied limitations—but he and Ken Branagh figured out how to transcend, make him somehow relatable but godlike. Hemsworth is, in my opinion, the most complex psyche out of all us Avengers. He’s got wit and gravitas, but also such restraint, fire, and gentleness.”

But, regardless of how he might have felt about Thor in the past, it seems that Chris Hemsworth is ready to return to the character for at least one film in the future. If you wanted confirmation that he didn’t like Love and Thunder, the fact that he doesn’t want it to be his last Marvel movie says a lot.

