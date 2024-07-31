Is this the first sign of an all-new Batman?

Related: Snyder’s DC Universe Officially Continuing With Brand-New Relaunch

After the Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) merger, the studio underwent major restructuring, resulting in the exit of Walter Hamada, the former head of WB’s DC film division. James Gunn, known for directing the Guardians of the Galaxy series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) for The Walt Disney Company and The Suicide Squad (2021) (distinct from the 2016 film featuring Jared Leto as the Joker), has taken over Hamada’s role, joined by co-CEO Peter Safran.

In the latest phase of the DC Universe (DCU), titled “Chapter One – Gods and Monsters,” James Gunn and his newly established DC Studios are set to revamp the former DC Extended Universe (DCEU) for a fresh beginning.

The primary focus is on the upcoming film, SUPERMAN (previously Superman: Legacy) starring David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman taking over from Henry Cavill, inspired by the DC Comics series of the same name. This film aims to reboot the narrative continuity of Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel and Justice League, known as the “Snyderverse.”

Related: Everything We Know About DCU’s New ‘Batman’ Reboot, ‘The Brave and the Bold’

The previous version of the DC Film Universe was the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), which prominently showcased Zack Snyder’s Justice League. This iteration introduced audiences to Henry Cavill as Superman/Clark Kent, Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman/Diana Prince, Ezra Miller as The Flash/Barry Allen, Jason Momoa as Aquaman/Arthur Curry, and Ray Fisher as Cyborg/Victor Stone.

Has the DCU Found the New Batman?

The era of Michael Keaton’s Batman (though recently revitalized in Ezra Miller-led The Flash (2022)) and even George Clooney looks to be a thing of the past in the DC film universe.

The internet is all astir after Glen Powell started following DC Studios CEO James Gunn and The Flash (2022) director Andy Muschietti on Instagram, fueling rumors that the new Batman has finally been cast.

Glen Powell just started following James Gunn and Andy Muschietti Do we have our next Batman ? pic.twitter.com/5KRoTO0zK6 — Physical Media (@PhysicalMedia_) July 20, 2024

ComicBookMovie.com reported on Powell’s fascinating social media movements, highlighting his recent GQ interview on the superhero topic, where he interestingly addressed his love for Batman/Bruce Wayne (and Batmobiles):

I was always a Batman guy. I would have a wild take on Batman. It definitely would not be like a Matt Reeves tone – it’d probably be closer to Keaton. Oh, sick! See? This is the era.

Glen Powell is known for his roles in films such as Top Gun: Maverick (2022) as Hangman, Set It Up (2018) as Charlie Young, and Everybody Wants Some!! (2016) as Finnegan, as well as TV series like Scream Queens (2015-2016). In fact, Powell has experience in the Batman franchise of the 2000s, namely Christian Bale-led The Dark Knight trilogy by director Christopher Nolan:

I get my head smashed in by Bane in The Dark Knight Rises.

Now, it seems highly likely that the charismatic actor might play a different variant of Bruce Wayne in the DCU in the upcoming The Brave and the Bold, which will introduce the character to general audiences.

James Gunn’s brand-spanking new DCU is set to launch a completely new Batman storyline in the upcoming movie, The Brave and the Bold, focusing on the Dark Knight Bruce Wayne’s biological son Damian Wayne from the DC Comics, alongside the potential introduction of the Bat Family of former Robins and Bat-friendly heroes. This will likely include Barbara Gordon/Batgirl/Oracle, Dick Grayson/Nightwing/(Former) Robin, Tim Drake/Red Robin and Jason Todd/Red Hood, and of course, Alfred Pennyworth.

Amid rumors like Jake Gyllenhaal taking on the role of Batman, DC Studios may also have found their former Robin (of “Batman and Robin” fame), Nightwing/Dick Grayson. The rumor on the street is that either Dune star Timothee Chalamet or Shazam! (2019) and Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023) star Asher Angel (Billy Batson/Shazam) will take on that role.

Currently, all signs are pointing to CEO Gunn taking on a deliberately different approach in The Brave and the Bold to Matt Reeves’ The Batman universe (set within the DCU’s “DC Elseworlds” banner) starring Robert Pattinson as a young Bruce Wayne/Batman.

Do you think Glen Powell would make a good Batman? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!