Following the Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) merger, the studio underwent significant restructuring, resulting in the departure of Walter Hamada, the former head of WB’s DC film division.

James Gunn, known for directing the Guardians of the Galaxy series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) for The Walt Disney Company and The Suicide Squad (2021) (not to be confused with the 2016 Suicide Squad featuring Jared Leto as the Joker), stepped in to succeed Hamada. Gunn is now leading the division alongside co-CEO Peter Safran.

The earlier version of the DC Film Universe was the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), which prominently featured Zack Snyder’s Justice League. This iteration introduced audiences to Henry Cavill as Superman/Clark Kent, Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman/Diana Prince, Ezra Miller as The Flash/Barry Allen, Jason Momoa as Aquaman/Arthur Curry, and Ray Fisher as Cyborg/Victor Stone.

A Snyder-Led DC Reboot?

Just like the world of DC in film, multiple different continuations of the same characters exist. Take, for example, Batman — played simultaneously by various actors in their own films while still at the core being stories surrounding one Bruce Wayne/Batman.

From Michael Keaton in Batman (1989), to Val Kilmer in Batman Forever (1995), George Clooney in the controversial Batman & Robin (1997), to the much-lauded Dark Knight trilogy with Christian Bale, to the “Snyderverse”‘s Ben Affleck and most recently, Matt Reeves’ Robert Pattinson-led The Batman (2022).

But going back to the origin of these stories and continuities is the original DC Comics themselves — and now, DC is set to reboot its continuity once again with a new DC comic book relaunch called “All In” — led primarily by Snyder himself. Scott Snyder, that is.

Snyder, interestingly sharing the same surname as the former DC Studios creative lead Zack Snyder, will now be helming the DC “All In” comic universe alongside Joshua Williamson. According to Polygon, this new soft reboot will see “the biggest initiative that DC has done in the better part of a decade”, and will be a “coordinated publishing launch” of a “new alternate DC Universe full of restarted, reimagined DC Comics heroes.”

Snyder further shares his thoughts on the new “All In” reboot, expressing that this will allow all existing and new creators to begin their stories all “at one point”:

All In is about inviting everybody in — the existing creators, some new creators, everything — to tell their best stories, and to begin them all at one point.

This move seeks to consolidate the continuity of the current DC Comics Universe, similar to how James Gunn at DC Studios is consolidating certain aspects of the former DCEU into the newly crafted DCU.

Scott Snyder is best known for writing the fan-favorite “Batman: The Court of Owls” and “Batman: Death of the Family”, as well as “Undiscovered Country” and the “Justice League” Darkseid War storyline.

“All In” will aim to establish a flow for the current DC Comics crossover event, “Absolute Power.”

