Mickey Mouse at Risk of Removal From Disney Resort, Character’s Popularity Drops Dramatically

Multiple Disneyland entertainment offerings could be at risk of being permanently removed from the park due to poor guest response. Is it time to say goodbye?

Disney Parks worldwide are continuously developing new and exciting offerings for guests of all ages, from unique attractions to immersive themed lands, world-class entertainment offerings, and more.

Unfortunately, one of Disneyland Paris’s latest entertainment offerings is receiving a less-than-ideal response, with the live show consistently “not filling theaters anymore,” according to guests.

The X (formerly known as Twitter) account @DLPGuestEN recently shared a photo showing multiple empty seats in a theater in Disneyland Paris Resort.

The user commented that The Disney Junior Dream Factory and TOGETHER: a Pixar Musical Adventure were consistently not filling their respective theaters at Walt Disney Studios Park anymore, despite the latter debuting in 2023.

Both Dream Factory but even Togheter are consistently not filling their theaters anymore.

Viewers commented that “these seats have a horrible view of the show,” which was likely why they were empty. However, the user added that the left and right sections of the theater were also nearly empty, showing the poor attendance of these shows, even during the 1:30 p.m. performance when this picture was taken.

While TOGETHER: a Pixar Musical Adventure debuted just last summer, it is inevitable to speculate about any possible plans to replace the live musical, as well as The Disney Junior Dream Factory, with new offerings that could draw larger crowds at Walt Disney Studios Park.

For example, Shanghai Disneyland recently debuted “The Adventure of Rhythm,” an all-new musical that features beloved characters like Aladdin, the Genie, and Marie from The Aristocats (1970), who would make a perfect addition to the character lineup at Disneyland Paris.

Disney says, “What makes the show even more special is that guests may have the opportunity to see different versions of the show when each of the five music styles takes them on one of two adventures.”

“Each adventure offers a different lineup of characters, providing guests with new surprises when watching this dazzling show,” the company adds.

Earlier this year, Disneyland Park announced the permanent closure of the live musical Tale of the Lion King, leaving the Fantasyland Theatre vacant indefinitely as no plans for a replacement have been announced by Disneyland Resort officials.

Other major entertainment offerings have been axed at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure despite the recent creation of a union coalition at Disneyland Resort.

However, Disneyland Paris officials have not revealed any plans to shut down TOGETHER: a Pixar Musical Adventure and The Disney Junior Dream Factory anytime soon, and their replacement remains purely speculative.

Do you think Disneyland Paris should try to replace these apparently unpopular entertainment offerings? What Disney movie would you like to see featured in a new show? Don’t hesitate to share your opinion in the comments below!