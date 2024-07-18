Disney World Update: Six Guests Rushed to Hospital After Theme Park Mishaps

Numerous incidents have occurred at Walt Disney World Resort and other Disney parks over the years. While the majority of these are very minor, like random trips and falls, there are occasionally more concerning cases.

For example, in 2014, a British man in his 40s was hospitalized after losing the tips of his ring and pinky fingers on his right hand while on Pirates of the Caribbean at Magic Kingdom Park. His hand had been outside the vehicle during the incident. The ride was temporarily closed for inspection and was reopened once it was confirmed to be safe.

In 2006, another incident saw a 70-year-old man severely injured after he fell from the conveyor belt and was pinned under one of the ride vehicles on Peter Pan’s Flight. He was later airlifted to Orlando Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, and the ride temporarily ceased operations.

However, the good news is that freak accidents like these are rare. For the most part, hospitalizations at Disney’s theme parks occur due to a guest’s pre-existing health conditions.

This week, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services published its summary of incidents at Walt Disney World in the second quarter of 2024. By law, Florida theme parks are obligated to report any incident that results in a guest being hospitalized for more than 24 hours.

This could always change in the future, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (who’s had a rocky relationship with Disney World, to say the least) previously teasing an amendment to the rules around how Disney’s attractions are inspected.

While this list doesn’t cover every injury or health scare on Disney property in April, May, and June, it provides insight into recent park occurrences.

Incidents at Disney World in April, May, and June 2024

First things first: there were two fewer cases of guests needing to be hospitalized for 24 hours after visiting Disney World this quarter than there were in the last. Eight guests were affected at Walt Disney World Resort in January, February, and March, compared to six in this last quarter.

Of the six cases reported, three occurred at Magic Kingdom Park. Coincidentally, all cases took place in Tomorrowland. A 60-year-old male guest was hospitalized after experiencing chest pain while exiting Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin in April. The guest in question reportedly had a pre-existing health condition.

In May, a 76-year-old male guest felt faint after riding TRON Lightcycle/ Run, the futuristic roller coaster imported from Shanghai Disneyland in 2023. Three days later, a 39-year-old woman with pre-existing conditions also reported feeling disoriented while exiting Space Mountain.

Beyond Magic Kingdom Park, a 25-year-old female guest hit her head while riding Humunga Kowabunga, described by Disney as “the fastest, steepest waterslide at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park.” The guest reportedly lost consciousness during the incident, which took place in May.

A lawsuit was filed against Disney that same month when Laura Reyes-Merino allegedly experienced a traumatic brain injury on the attraction. The suit claims, “Had Defendant had lifeguards at the end of the ride to watch and help guests coming off the ride, Plaintiff’s brain injury would not have occurred as she wouldn’t have been drowning in the water coughing up blood.”

Another incident took place in early June at EPCOT. A 42-year-old female guest with a pre-existing condition experienced back pain while exiting Frozen Ever After in World Showcase’s Norway pavilion. The final incident occurred at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, where a 69-year-old male “felt dizziness” after riding Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway (mistakenly named “Minnie & Mickey’s Runaway Railway” in the report).

Due to privacy concerns, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services doesn’t receive any further updates on a guest’s condition after the incident is reported.

Other Theme Park Incidents in Florida

Walt Disney World Resort isn’t the only theme park resort in Orlando, so it should come as no surprise that it’s not the only site reporting incidents to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

At nearby Universal Orlando Resort – which will welcome its third theme park, Epic Universe, in 2025 – five incidents were reported in the second quarter of 2024. Two incidents occurred at Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure in May.

A 64-year-old female was hospitalized after experiencing “dizziness” on the Hogwarts Express, which transports parkgoers between the two Wizarding World of Harry Potter areas, Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley.

Later that month, another guest experienced dizziness, as well as loss of consciousness, also on a Harry Potter attraction. This time, it was a 78-year-old male on Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey.

The other three incidents occurred at Universal’s water park, Volcano Bay. A 70-year-old male experienced chest pressure on TeAwa The Fearless River, a “thrilling whitewater ride along a roaring river of churning rapids and chopping waves” in which guests must wear a life vest to brave the rocky waters.

A 23-year-old female guest reportedly lost consciousness on the Honu Ika Moana raft ride, a “twisting, turning, multi-person water slide where you can surf the underwater currents on a four-passenger raft.” And finally, an eight-year-old male guest experienced “leg pain” at Runamukka Reef, the water park’s children’s play area.

No incidents were reported for LEGOLAND Florida, SeaWorld Orlando, or Busch Gardens in the second quarter.