Disney-Themed ER Opening Near Disney World

Those living near the Walt Disney World Resort will soon have a new option for their healthcare with a magical flair.

In 2021, Disney renewed their alliance with the AdventHealth healthcare system, making them the official healthcare provider of Walt Disney World. Through their “World of Health” program, AdventHealth services the First Aid Centers in the Parks, provides video visits should you fall ill during your vacation, provides services for expectant mothers, and will provide emergency transportation to AdventHealth Celebration from any of the Parks or Resorts.

This way, you can have peace of mind that your health and wellness will be taken care of while on your Walt Disney World vacation. However, Guests will soon have a new option for healthcare while on vacation that’s even closer to the Parks and he’s a decidedly Disney touch.

AdventHealth ER at Flamingo Crossings Town Center is set to open this summer, located just a 10-15 minute drive from Walt Disney World. This new full-service emergency care center will provide services to Central Florida visitors and residents alike, including Walt Disney World Cast Members. The ER was first announced in 2021 and shouldn’t be confused with the AdventHealth ER that is planned for the site previously occupied by the Holy Land Experience, as they’re separate properties.

The ER has families in mind, with child-friendly exam rooms that can help ease the stress of a hospital visit. We also see this in new concept art for the ER lobby, which contains murals and decorations inspired by popular Disney films like Moana (2016) and Finding Nemo (2003). Seeing such familiar characters upon entering the hospital will surely ease the anxieties of many children, for whom a hospital visit can be frightening or stressful.

AdventHealth Orlando is recognized as the #1 hospital in Central Florida by U.S. News & World Report. The new ER is set to open this summer, and meanwhile, Guests and residents will continue to be serviced at AdventHealth Celebration.