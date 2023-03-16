Disney Spreads Magic at Florida Children’s Hospitals

Disney may have its ups and downs, but one thing they’ll always do is take time to give back to their community.

Recently, they did just that by spreading pixie dust to children and families at several children’s hospitals throughout Florida. These families are often deeply affected by illness and injury, and it can make all the difference to add just a little bit of magic to their days. Disney is no stranger to visits like these and takes every opportunity they can to pay these children a visit.

Disney representatives delivered two new mobile movie theaters to hospitals, Disney-themed Starlight Hospital Wear, toys, books, and of course, some visits from some very important mice. The donations were made in collaboration with Starlight Children’s Foundation and are part of a $100 million initiative Disney made in 2018 to help reimagine the patient experience at children’s hospitals globally.

At AdventHealth for Children in Tampa, Mickey Mouse was joined by Walt Disney World Cast Members to donate the first of six mobile movie theaters, which will go on to be brought to hospitals and nonprofits across central and south Florida. These Disney-themed theaters will give patients and families the opportunity to enjoy complimentary Disney+ Access and new releases, as well as exclusive showings like Disney On Ice Presents Frozen & Encanto.

“We know that a little Disney magic can go a long way in making someone’s day, and that’s exactly why events like these are so important to us,” said Tajiana Ancora-Brown, Director of External Affairs at Walt Disney World Resort. “A hospital stay can often be overwhelming, and we hope these special deliveries will bring new happy memories, inspire hope and help build resilience for these patients and families across Florida and around the world.”

Meanwhile, Captain Minnie Mouse and Disney Cruise Line Cast Members greeted patients and families at Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital in Fort Lauderdale. Crew members from the Disney Dream volunteered for the opportunity to deliver these donations and spread a little extra magic to families that need it now more than ever.