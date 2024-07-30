Crowds Vanish From Disneyland, Thousands Flee Theme Parks

Millions of Americans avoided visiting Disneyland Resort last weekend as the Southern California theme parks saw record-low crowds.

Weekends are usually the busiest time to visit Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, and Downtown Disney, as locals spend their days off at Disney parks. The effect is compounded in the summer when millions of Americans descend on Southern California to take advantage of public school vacation time.

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Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort have seen unusual crowd trends in recent years, particularly following COVID-19 closures. The Disney parks were busier year-round with revenge travel but saw lulls on once-popular holidays like July 4 and Labor Day.

Last weekend wasn’t a holiday, but Disneyland Resort guests saw some of the lowest crowds this summer. On July 26, Redditor u/AtlasDestroyer- asked other Disney Parks fans if they noticed “insanely low crowds for a Friday night.”

“These crowds are the type of thing I expect for a late Sunday night, not a Friday evening,” the Disney Park guest wrote. “Wait time are very low, and a lot of things are under 30 minutes! Many things are even walk on.”

Other guests reported similar experiences.

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“I just got back,” u/ForeverLearning007 said. “We hit 20 rides through Genie+ and never waited more than 25 minutes. It was truly a magical day!”

“So happy it ended this way for our trip!” u/abstert replied. “We finally had a chance to enjoy the park. I do remember the crowds this size on a full day about 20 years ago.”

The trend continued on Saturday, July 27.

“Saturday at 11 am and the app is showing 30 minutes for Guardians and Space Mountain,” u/hihelloneighboroonie commented.

Some Disney Parks fans suggested that last weekend’s San Diego Comic-Con could’ve drawn away some of Disneyland Resort’s typical weekend crowds.

“It’s comic con weekend in San Diego,” said u/CreateTheJoy. “I wonder if some of the crowds went that way?”

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Others blamed the heat. Many thought discounted weekday tickets for Anaheim residents diverted weekend Disneyland Resort crowds.

“I’m really thinking the M-Th discounted 3 day tickets are driving all demand to those days,” u/lampshady wrote.

“I think you’re right,” u/Imaginary_Roof_5286 replied. “My son & his wife are passholders & generally [go] on Wed. evening for a date night. He said it was crazy this week. I mentioned the special rate stuff & the lightbulb went off for him. He thought that was definitely what was happening.

Have you noticed changing crowd levels at Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, or Downtown Disney District? In the comments, share your recent experiences with Inside the Magic.